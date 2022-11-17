All the Details on Taylor Lautner's 'Romantic' Wedding to Taylor Dome: 'I Married My Best Friend'

Taylor Lautner knew he'd get a little emotional when it came to his wedding to longtime girlfriend Taylor Dome, so he had a plan.

"We did a first look [before the ceremony] because I knew if the first time I saw her was when she was walking down the aisle, I would have lost it," the actor, 30, tells PEOPLE. "I was surprisingly more composed than I thought I would be. But it was still tough to hold it together!"

Joyful emotions ran high for Lautner and Dome throughout their "romantic and intimate" nuptials, planned by Josiah and Justin of Samkoma, at Epoch Estate Wines in California's wine country.

"Everything felt so surreal," says Dome, 25. "The flowers, the vines, the sky. We were both very involved in the process so we had high expectations, but it exceeded them for sure."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Nicole Ivanov Photo

Around 90 friends and family members, including the best man, television host Jason Kennedy, looked on as Dome, wearing a Winnie Couture gown and Lautner, in custom Dolce & Gabbana, exchanged handwritten vows and bands by Ring Concierge.

Following the ceremony, guests gathered for a cocktail hour, where personalized cocktails were named after the couple's dogs, Remi and Lily, before a sit-down dinner catered by Field to Table at the winery's tasting room featuring salad, pasta with cashew cream, fish or beef, and wine pairings.

"We're big foodies — and winos!" says Dome with a laugh. Adds Lautner: "We just wanted the day to feel celebratory, no pressure or anxiety. Everybody there meant so much to us and we wanted all of them to be part of the day."

Nicole Ivanov Photo

The couple's first dance, "Lifetime" by Justin Bieber, was performed by a close friend, singer Aodhan King. "And we had a DJ," says Lautner. "Tay loves a dance floor, so we wanted some bops so we could break it down."

Now that the couple, who began dating in 2018 after meeting through Lautner's sister Makena, are officially husband and wife, they're ready for the next chapter.

"This is about a lifetime together," says Dome. "And we're excited to start forever."

Adds Lautner: "It felt right with Taylor from the very beginning. I feel so lucky. I married my best friend."

For more on Lautner and Dome's wedding, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.