Every Stunning Photo from Taylor Lautner's Wedding to Taylor Dome

01 of 12 Meet The Lautners Nicole Ivanov Photo On Nov. 11, actor Taylor Lautner and love Taylor Dome were married in a California vineyard in front of 100 loved ones. "Everything felt so surreal," the bride told PEOPLE. "The flowers, the vines, the sky.

02 of 12 First Blush Nicole Ivanov Photo The pair had a first look in part because "I knew if the first time I saw her was when she was walking down the aisle, I would have lost it," Lautner shared.

03 of 12 Party People Nicole Ivanov Photo The wedding party included best man Jason Kennedy and his wife, Lauren Scruggs (far right).

04 of 12 Men of the Hour Nicole Ivanov Photo "We didn't want to feel pressure or anxiety on the day," Lautner, with his groosmen, told PEOPLE. "We just wanted it to be celebratory."

05 of 12 With This Ring Nicole Ivanov Photo Dome paired her Ring Concierge engagement stunner with a bold diamond band from the company.

06 of 12 Sky's the Limit Nicole Ivanov Photo A friend officiated the 30-minute ceremony, held "smack dab" in the middle of the vines, as the couple said.

07 of 12 Kiss Off Nicole Ivanov Photo "Our officiant [joked] that he couldn't wait for the moment he got to say, 'I now pronounce you Mr. and Mrs. Taylor Lautner.' And it's accurate!" the actor joked of the pair's shared first name.

08 of 12 Suit Yourself Nicole Ivanov Photo Lautner wore a Dolce & Gabbana tux for the ceremony, but changed for the reception after splitting his pants on the dance floor at a friend's wedding months prior. "I was so upset because I loved that suit," he said.

09 of 12 Feast Your Eyes Nicole Ivanov Photo "We're big winos," Dome said of the venue choice. "We wanted dinner to feel like it was a food and wine tasting."

10 of 12 A Lifetime of Happiness Nicole Ivanov Photo "We're just excited to be husband and wife," Dome told PEOPLE. "The wedding day was so special but we both very much believe that it's not just about that one day, it's about a lifetime together. We're excited to start forever. We are best friends."

11 of 12 Quick Change Nicole Ivanov Photo As promised, the pair did change for the party, with Dome opting for a slinky dress and sneakers and Lautner going with a velvet D&G suit. "It came together perfectly!" he said.