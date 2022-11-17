Every Stunning Photo from Taylor Lautner's Wedding to Taylor Dome

The pair said "I do" on Nov. 11 in California's wine country

Published on November 17, 2022 05:31 PM
01 of 12

Meet The Lautners

Taylor Lautner wedding
Nicole Ivanov Photo

On Nov. 11, actor Taylor Lautner and love Taylor Dome were married in a California vineyard in front of 100 loved ones. "Everything felt so surreal," the bride told PEOPLE. "The flowers, the vines, the sky.

02 of 12

First Blush

Taylor Lautner wedding
Nicole Ivanov Photo

The pair had a first look in part because "I knew if the first time I saw her was when she was walking down the aisle, I would have lost it," Lautner shared.

03 of 12

Party People

Taylor Lautner wedding
Nicole Ivanov Photo

The wedding party included best man Jason Kennedy and his wife, Lauren Scruggs (far right).

04 of 12

Men of the Hour

Taylor Lautner wedding
Nicole Ivanov Photo

"We didn't want to feel pressure or anxiety on the day," Lautner, with his groosmen, told PEOPLE. "We just wanted it to be celebratory."

05 of 12

With This Ring

Taylor Lautner wedding
Nicole Ivanov Photo

Dome paired her Ring Concierge engagement stunner with a bold diamond band from the company.

06 of 12

Sky's the Limit

Taylor Lautner wedding
Nicole Ivanov Photo

A friend officiated the 30-minute ceremony, held "smack dab" in the middle of the vines, as the couple said.

07 of 12

Kiss Off

Taylor Lautner wedding
Nicole Ivanov Photo

"Our officiant [joked] that he couldn't wait for the moment he got to say, 'I now pronounce you Mr. and Mrs. Taylor Lautner.' And it's accurate!" the actor joked of the pair's shared first name.

08 of 12

Suit Yourself

Taylor Lautner wedding
Nicole Ivanov Photo

Lautner wore a Dolce & Gabbana tux for the ceremony, but changed for the reception after splitting his pants on the dance floor at a friend's wedding months prior. "I was so upset because I loved that suit," he said.

09 of 12

Feast Your Eyes

Taylor Lautner wedding
Nicole Ivanov Photo

"We're big winos," Dome said of the venue choice. "We wanted dinner to feel like it was a food and wine tasting."

10 of 12

A Lifetime of Happiness

Taylor Lautner wedding
Nicole Ivanov Photo

"We're just excited to be husband and wife," Dome told PEOPLE. "The wedding day was so special but we both very much believe that it's not just about that one day, it's about a lifetime together. We're excited to start forever. We are best friends."

11 of 12

Quick Change

Taylor Lautner wedding
Nicole Ivanov Photo

As promised, the pair did change for the party, with Dome opting for a slinky dress and sneakers and Lautner going with a velvet D&G suit. "It came together perfectly!" he said.

12 of 12

The Road Ahead

Taylor Lautner wedding
Nicole Ivanov Photo

"We're going to be hanging out for a long time," Lautner said of married life. "It just so happened that we each fell in love with our best friend."

