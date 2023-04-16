Taylor Lautner Shares Silly Bath Time Selfies — See the Photos!

"Spent 45 minutes setting up this bath just to get sweaty 5 minutes after getting in," the Twilight star captioned his silly set of selfies

By
Published on April 16, 2023 07:15 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrBKbt9o_HB/. Taylor Lautner/Instagram
Photo: Taylor Lautner/Instagram

Taylor Lautner is having a blast with bubbles!

The Twilight star, 31, shared a silly set of selfies in the bathtub on Instagram Friday. He played around with some bubbles by sculpting the soapy suds to sit on top of his head.

"Spent 45 minutes setting up this bath just to get sweaty 5 minutes after getting in," Lautner captioned the post.

The first two photos see the actor playfully fixing his top-heavy bubble crown, while the third shot shows him sunken down in the tub from the neck down with a half-serious, half-joking expression on his face.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrBKbt9o_HB/. Taylor Lautner/Instagram
Taylor Lautner/Instagram

Fellow actor Jonathan Bennett commented on the post, "Category is: Bubbles." Meanwhile, E! News host Jason Kennedy improvised how he thinks the carousel came to be.

"Front Desk: Yes Mr. Lautner? Taylor: Would you mind sending someone up to take 3 quick photos?" Kennedy, 41, wrote along with, "Christmas Morning for armpit lovers."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrBKbt9o_HB/. Taylor Lautner/Instagram
Taylor Lautner/Instagram

Earlier this week, Kennedy sent Lautner a video message from his "hero," America's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell.

Cowell, 63, playfully asked Lautner, "I want to know why you don't call me, why you don't email me. I mean, what happened? We fallen out? I thought we were friends. Come on, you know where to find me."

Kennedy was also in on the joke, saying, "It's unbelievable, Taylor. Simon loves you back, and we wanted to let you know that."

"I'm talking about proper love, and that's why I'm disappointed you," Cowell continued.

Kennedy said of Lautner, "He's changed after Twilight," to which Cowell responded, "That's what it is."

"New phone who dis? (I'm kidding I've been waiting 3 decades for this moment) ❤️ @simoncowell ❤️ ily @thejasonkennedy," Lautner wrote in response on Instagram.

