In this week’s issue, Taylor Lautner describes meeting his fiancée Taylor Dome while on a break from acting

Taylor Lautner Says He Met His Fiancée While on a Hiatus from Acting: 'It All Worked Out'

Taylor Lautner's break from acting was quite fortuitous.

The Home Team actor spoke to PEOPLE in this week's issue about his break from Hollywood in 2016 following his performances in Run the Tide and the show Scream Queens, which led him to eventually meeting his fiancée, Taylor Dome.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends," Lautner, 29, says. "And I met my fiancée out of it, so it all worked out."

The Twilight star credits his sister for making the introduction.

"My sister Makena actually introduced us," he says. "She called me and said, 'Dude, I found your future wife. You need to meet this girl.' And the rest is history."

Taylor Lautner Credit: Vera Anderson/WireImage

Now, Lautner is starring in his first film role in five years with the upcoming Netflix movie Home Team opposite Kevin James and Rob Schneider.

The film will focus on New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton (played by James, 56) after he was suspended by NFL commissioner Roger Goddell for the entire 2012 season for his alleged role in the Saints' "Bountygate" scandal. Payton was accused of trying to conceal a system that paid players bounties or bonuses for hits on opponents, and turned to coaching his sixth-grade son's football team in the Dallas, Texas area during the suspension.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The project marks Lautner's first major movie role since Run The Tide in 2016. In other recent ventures, the Twilight star appeared in the television series Cuckoo and Scream Queens. He previously worked with Happy Madison — the production company producing Home Team alongside Hey Eddie Productions — on 2015's The Ridiculous Six.

Home Team debuts on Netflix on Jan. 28.