Taylor Lautner Shares Romantic Video of Wedding to Wife Taylor Dome: 'Six Months Down, Forever to Go'

Taylor Lautner is celebrating six months of wedded bliss with wife Taylor Dome.

On Thursday, the actor, 31, shared a romantic video from his wedding day on Instagram, which features many sweet moments from when the couple exchanged vows at Epoch Estate Wines, outside of Paso Robles, California, on Nov. 11.

"Taylor Renee, you are my best friend in this entire world," Lautner says in the video, reading his vows to Dome.

"I cannot ever picture a day without you. I will thank God until my last on earth that he chose me, Taylor Lautner, of all people to give me, Taylor Lautner," he continues, poking fun at the couple's shared name.

"I have rarely, if ever, met a couple like the two of you," the officiant then tells the couple in the clip. "There is a beauty, an innocence to what you have. It is a testament, a light, to all of us here — it gives us hope that love stories are true."

The video also shows Dome walking down the aisle, as well as the moment Lautner was told to kiss his bride.

"Ladies and gentlemen, it's arrived, the moment," the officiant concludes the clip. "It is my high privilege to introduce you for the very first time, Mr. and Mrs. Taylor Lautner."

"Six months down, forever to go💍🤍," both Lautner and Dome captioned the sweet clip.

Lautner first met his bride while he was on a hiatus from acting. "I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends," he previously told PEOPLE. "My sister Makena actually introduced us. She called me and said, 'Dude, I found your future wife. You need to meet this girl.' And the rest is history."

The couple went public with their relationship in 2018, and Lautner popped the question on November 11, 2021, in front of a fireplace decorated with rose petals and candles.

"And just like that, all of my wishes came true," Lautner shared on Instagram with photos of the stunning proposal.

Dome also shared the same photo on her own Instagram, writing in her caption, "My absolute best friend … I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU."

Nicole Ivanov Photo

Lautner's new wife is a registered nurse. After she completed her studies in 2019, she thanked Lautner for his support throughout her schooling.

"Thank you for encouraging me when I felt like quitting. Thank you for all the meals you'd make me when I was too busy studying. Thank you for quizzing me and trying to pronounce medical terms and abbreviations," she wrote alongside a photo of the two embracing.