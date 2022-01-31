On The Tonight Show Friday, Home Team star Taylor Lautner gave a hilarious nod to The Twilight Saga: New Moon scene that has become a viral meme on TikTok

Taylor Lautner Recreates Twilight Meme with Jimmy Fallon: 'Where the Hell Have You Been, Loca?'

Jacob Black is taking over The Tonight Show!

Taylor Lautner channeled his Twilight heartthrob character on Friday's episode of the late-night talk show, joining host Jimmy Fallon for a throwback to the wildly popular vampire fantasy film saga.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The scene opens with Fallon, 47, seemingly enthralled in reading the first Twilight novel, before Lautner, 29, walks in and jubilantly says, "Jimmy! Where the hell have you been, loca?!"

The hilarious moment is a nod to The Twilight Saga: New Moon scene that has become a viral meme on TikTok, when Lautner's character Jacob asks Kristen Stewart's character, "Bella! Where the hell have you been, loca?!" before picking her up and spinning her around.

After Fallon notes to his guest about the weather, "It's brutal out there today, huh?", Lautner responds with a wink, "Oh, yeah. It's a cold one."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Taylor Lautner; Jimmy Fallon Taylor Lautner (L); Jimmy Fallon | Credit: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Lautner portrayed werewolf Jacob Black in all five Twilight Saga movies, completing the series' primary love triangle opposite Stewart, 31, as Bella Swan and Robert Pattinson, 35, as Edward Cullen.

Lautner — who recently made his return to film in the sports comedy Home Team, streaming now on Netflix — opened up in the latest issue of PEOPLE about his Twilight fame.

Speaking about the new generation of fans who were exposed to Twilight for the first time due to the series streaming on Netflix, he said with a laugh, "Before that, to be honest, it was mainly the 'Twi-moms' that would still stop me in the streets."

And now? "It's like teenagers again," Lautner shared.

RELATED VIDEO: Mackenzie Foy Reflects On Her Twilight Days and Reveals Which Former Co-Star Makes Her "Feel Calm"

In an interview with Today that aired Thursday, the actor admitted he struggled with fame and was "scared" to leave the house after the initial smash success of Twilight.

"When I was 16, 17, 18 years old, waking up and trying to just go out for a walk or go on a date and I had 12 cars waiting outside my house to follow me wherever I'm going or show up to an airport or anywhere, and you have thousands of fans screaming," Lautner explained on the show.

During his peak in the spotlight, the Scream Queens actor said he feared being recognized in public so much that he spent 10 years avoiding simple tasks like going to the grocery store, mall or movie theater — and it "felt like freedom " when he was finally comfortable enough to get out more.

"I went so many years either not leaving my house, or if I did, hat, sunglasses, and just like, scared," Lautner said. "It built up something inside of me where, I didn't know it, but I was scared to go out. I'd get super anxious to go out. So I just didn't."