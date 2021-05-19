The actor last appeared on the big screen in 2016′s Run The Tide

Taylor Lautner Joins Home Team with Kevin James and Rob Schneider, His First Film Role in 5 Years

Taylor Lautner is heading back to the big screen!

The 29-year-old actor is set to star in Netflix's upcoming Home Team, according to a report from The Wrap. Alongside Lautner, the forthcoming movie will also star Kevin James and Rob Schneider.

The film will focus on New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton (played by James, 56) after he was suspended by NFL commissioner Roger Goddell for the entire 2012 season for his alleged role in the Saints' "Bountygate" scandal. Payton was accused of trying to conceal a system that paid players bounties or bonuses for hits on opponents, and turned to coaching his sixth-grade son's football team in the Dallas, Texas area during the suspension.

Taylor Lautner; Kevin James; Rob Schneider Credit: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock; Cindy Ord/Getty Images (2)

The project marks Lautner's first major movie role since Run The Tide in 2016. In other recent ventures, the Twilight hunk appeared in television series Cuckoo and Scream Queens. He previously worked with Happy Madison — who is producing Home Team alongside Hey Eddie Productions — on 2015's The Ridiculous Six.

Directed by Charles Kinnane and Daniel Kinnane, Home Team will also star Jackie Sandler, Gary Valentine, Tait Blum, Maxwell Simkins, Jacob Perez, Bryant Tardy, Manny Magnus, Liam Kyle, Christopher Farrar, Merek Mastrov, Isaiah Mustafa, Christopher Titone, Ashley D. Kelley, Lavell Crawford, Allen Covert, Anthony L. Fernandez and Jared Sandler.

Last year, Lautner's fans were disappointed when the actor didn't reprise his role of Sharkboy in the follow to 2005's The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl.

Shark Boy and Lava Girl Sharkboy and Lavagirl | Credit: Netflix

Titled We Can Be Heroes, the 2020 film focused on the children of superheroes and saw actress Taylor Dooley reprise her role as Lavagirl. J.J. Dashnaw replaced Lautner as Sharkboy for the sequel.

We Can Be Heroes also features the couple's superhero daughter, Guppy — played by Bird Box's Vivien Lyra Blair — who has to figure out how to merge the opposing powers she got from her parents.

In a previous Comic-Con @Home panel, director Robert Rodriguez summed up the film squad as "like an Avengers team, but they all have kids. The kids have powers but they don't know how to use them, because they're just so young."