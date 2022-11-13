Taylor Lautner Weds Longtime Partner Taylor Dome at a California Winery

The Twilight actor and his registered nurse bride exchanged vows in California on Nov. 11

By Emily Strohm
Published on November 13, 2022 08:13 AM
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 11: Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome are married!

The Twilight actor, 30, and Dome, 25, exchanged vows Friday at Epoch Estate Wines, outside of Paso Robles, California, The Daily Mail reported.

Lautner first met his bride while he was on a hiatus from acting.

"I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends," he told PEOPLE in January. "My sister Makena actually introduced us. She called me and said, 'Dude, I found your future wife. You need to meet this girl.' And the rest is history."

The couple went public with their relationship in 2018, and Lautner popped the question on November 11, 2021, in front of a fireplace decorated with rose petals and candles.

Taylor Lautner is Engaged
Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome. Taylor Lautner/Instagram

"And just like that, all of my wishes came true," Lautner shared on Instagram with photos of the stunning proposal.

Dome also shared the same photo on her own Instagram, writing in her caption, "My absolute best friend … I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lautner's new wife is a registered nurse. After she completed her studies in 2019, she thanked Lautner for his support throughout her schooling.

"Thank you for encouraging me when I felt like quitting. Thank you for all the meals you'd make me when I was too busy studying. Thank you for quizzing me and trying to pronounce medical terms and abbreviations," she wrote alongside a photo of the two embracing.

Although Dome and Lautner first met a few years ago, Dome knew who the actor was long before their introduction. Lautner admitted on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show this year that Dome was a fan of the Twilight films, which launched him to stardom in 2008.

In November 2020, Dome shared a throwback photo on Instagram of her wearing a Twilight sweatshirt. She captioned the flashback: "#tbt #twilightforever."

2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Jeff Kravitz/Getty

In a hilarious video posted on her Instagram in June 2022, Dome admitted that she was once Team Edward over Team Jacob during Twilight's heyday.

Participating in the "Show your childhood crush and then the person you ended up with" trend, she started the video with images of Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen, before cutting to photos of Lautner, who played Edward's rival, Jacob Black.

"I think it's time to come clean …" Dome captioned the post, with Lautner commenting, "Bout time I won something."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

In September, the couple celebrated their engagement with a floral-themed bridal shower. "I can't wait to marry you @taylorlautner 👰🏻‍♀️," Dome captioned the carousel of images.

Related Articles
Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee
Who Is Taylor Lautner's Fiancée? All About Taylor Dome
Tiffany and Michael Oher Wedding
Michael Oher, Who Inspired' The Blind Side', Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas
Taylor Lautner
Taylor Lautner Says He's Open to Reprising His 'Twilight' Role of Jacob Black: 'He's a Good Character'
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) Taylor Lautner. Kimberley French/Summit ; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tammie Arroyo/Shutterstock (12891367fg) Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome 2022 CMT Music Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, Tennessee, USA - 11 Apr 2022; Â© 2009 Summit Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. DF-08076 DF-08076 The Twilight Saga: Eclipse DF-08076R - ROBERT PATTINSON stars in THE TWILIGHT SAGA: ECLIPSE. Photo: Kimberley French Â© 2010 Summit Entertainment, LLC. All rights reserved.
Taylor Lautner's Fiancée Jokes She Had a Crush on Robert Pattinson During 'Twilight' 's Heyday
aylor Swift's song "Bigger Than the Whole Sky"
Taylor Swift Announces Dates for 'Eras' Tour: 'A Journey Through the Musical Eras of My Career'
2022 CMT Music Awards – Arrivals
Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome Are 'Not Rushing' Wedding Planning: 'Enjoying This Engagement Stage'
Taylor Lautner
Taylor Lautner and Fiancée Tay Dome Show Off Her New Engagement Ring: 'I Love You Forever'
Taylor Lautner Celebrates Christmas on the Beach with Fiancée Tay Dome
Taylor Lautner and Fiancée Tay Dome Celebrate Christmas on the Beach with Their Pup Remi
Taylor Swift Bejeweled Music Video Easter Eggs
Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff's Friendship Timeline
Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome
Twilight Star Taylor Lautner Is Engaged: 'All of My Wishes Came True'
Kelsey Dunlap and Jacob Young's Wedding
Nurses Marry in Emotional Wedding After Epic Engagement at Hospital Where They Fell in Love During Pandemic
Taylor Lautner and Fiancée Taylor Dome's Cutest Pictures
Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome's Relationship Timeline
Taylor Lautner Taylor Dome
Taylor Lautner's Fiancée Tay Dome Wishes Him a Happy 30th Birthday: 'You Are My Greatest Love'
Makena Moore, Taylor Dome
Taylor Lautner's Sister Reveals She Introduced Actor to New Fiancée: 'I Picked Out a Good One'
Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome
Taylor Lautner Says Fiancée Struggled to Accept His Proposal Because She Was 'Weeping So Hard'
Kristin Chenoweth (L) and Josh Bryant attend the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City
Who Is Kristin Chenoweth's Fiancé? All About Josh Bryant