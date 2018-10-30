Taylor Lautner Confirms He Is in a Relationship as He Goes Instagram Official with New Girlfriend

Taylor Lautner is no longer a lone wolf!

On Sunday night, the former Twilight star, 26, looks to have made his relationship Instagram-official by posting a new photo of him affectionately kissing and embracing his new love Taylor Dome on the cheek with his eyes closed.

“#tunesquad,” he wrote in the caption with a red heart emoji.

The pair wore matching Halloween costumes and dressed up as members of the Tune Squad from the movie Space Jam.

Later in the evening, Dome seemingly confirmed their relationship in her own Instagram story, while posing with another partygoer who was dressed as Jacob from Twilight.

“Wait that’s not my boyfriend???” she jokingly captioned the picture.

Dome — who is friends with Lautner’s sister — is a nursing student according to her Instagram profile.

RELATED ARTICLE: Taylor Lautner Praises His Sister Makena After She Undergoes a Heart Procedure

While this is the actor’s first post of the pair, Dome previously shared a photo of the two of them looking very cozy at a wedding last month.

“ITS WEDDING SZN (Not ours tho hehe,)” she wrote of a sweet snap in which Lautner is kissing her on the cheek.

In August the two also took to Instagram, in separate posts, to praise Lautner’s younger sister Makena, 20, after she underwent a second heart procedure at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

“2nd heart procedure is finally a MASSIVE success. Couldn’t possibly look up to this little/not so little girl any more,” Taylor captioned an Instagram photo, which shows him kissing Makena on her forehead.

Lautner’s lady shared a similar admiration for her friend after the successful operation.

“~RELENTLESS~ Your strength & constant trust in the Lord have never failed to inspire those around you. Praise to a sovereign God and a successful procedure,” she wrote on Instagram.

Lautner was previously romantically linked to Billie Lourd. The couple broke up after 8 months in July 2017.