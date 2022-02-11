Taylor Lautner's Fiancée Tay Dome Wishes Him a Happy 30th Birthday: 'You Are My Greatest Love'

Taylor Lautner is having a love-filled birthday!

The Home Team actor turned 30 Friday, and on Instagram his fiancée Tay Dome shared a sweet couple's photo and penned a heartfelt message to him.

"You are my greatest love. the one I look up to. my number one supporter. so lucky I get to call you mine. happy birthday, my sunshine," she wrote. "Cheers to a new decade of love, laughter & life #30flirtyandthriving."

In the comment section, Lautner replied, "Love you angel. Can't wait for this next decade together."

Lautner's pal Jason Kennedy also sent well wishes Friday, writing on his Instagram Story that his "little bro is growing up!"

"The best thing about our friendship is you know how much you mean to me because we tell each other all the time. It's amazing watching you grow over the years as a man. There is nobody more enjoyable and kind to be around. Lo and I love you so very much," he wrote.

Kennedy did an interview with Lautner last month for the Today show, in which the Twilight alum opened up about his romance with Dome. He joked that she was "die-hard Team Edward" when it came to the vampire/werewolf YA franchise prior to meeting him, but he "converted" her.

Lautner proposed on Nov. 11, writing on Instagram, "And just like that, all of my wishes came true." In a subsequent post, he said, "Cannot wait to spend forever with you @taydome."