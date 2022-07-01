"I think it's time to come clean … " Taylor Lautner's fiancée Tay Dome joked while admitting she once had a crush on Twilight's Robert Pattinson

Taylor Lautner's Fiancée Jokes She Had a Crush on Robert Pattinson During Twilight's Heyday

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) Taylor Lautner. Kimberley French/Summit ; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tammie Arroyo/Shutterstock (12891367fg) Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome 2022 CMT Music Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, Tennessee, USA - 11 Apr 2022; Â© 2009 Summit Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. DF-08076 DF-08076 The Twilight Saga: Eclipse DF-08076R - ROBERT PATTINSON stars in THE TWILIGHT SAGA: ECLIPSE. Photo: Kimberley French Â© 2010 Summit Entertainment, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) Taylor Lautner. Kimberley French/Summit ; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tammie Arroyo/Shutterstock (12891367fg) Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome 2022 CMT Music Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, Tennessee, USA - 11 Apr 2022; Â© 2009 Summit Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. DF-08076 DF-08076 The Twilight Saga: Eclipse DF-08076R - ROBERT PATTINSON stars in THE TWILIGHT SAGA: ECLIPSE. Photo: Kimberley French Â© 2010 Summit Entertainment, LLC. All rights reserved.

Believe it or not, Tay Dome was once Team Edward!

In a hilarious video posted to her Instagram feed Wednesday, Dome — who is engaged to Taylor Lautner — participates in the "Show your childhood crush and then the person you ended up with" trend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The video goes on to display images of Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen from the Twilight films, before showing Lautner, 30, who famously played Edward's rival Jacob Black, with the two vying for the affections of Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart).

"I think it's time to come clean … " Dome wrote in the caption.

Lautner chimed in on the comments section, "Bout time I won something."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Lautner and Dome, who works as a registered nurse, went public with their relationship in 2018, and later got engaged in November 2021.

"I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends," Lautner told PEOPLE in January of taking a break from Hollywood, during which time he "met my fiancée out of it, so it all worked out."

The Home Team actor credits his sister for making the introduction.

"My sister Makena actually introduced us," he said. "She called me and said, 'Dude, I found your future wife. You need to meet this girl.' And the rest is history."

RELATED VIDEO: Former Twilight Heartthrob Taylor Lautner Opens up About How He Met His Fiancée: "The Rest Is History"

Lautner portrayed werewolf Jacob Black in all five Twilight Saga movies, completing the series' primary love triangle opposite Stewart, 32, as Bella Swan and Pattinson, 36, as Edward Cullen.

Lautner recently opened up to PEOPLE about the new generation of fans who are being exposed to the Twilight franchise for the first time, as a result of the vampire fantasy film series streaming on Netflix.

"Before that, to be honest, it was mainly the 'Twi-moms' that would still stop me in the streets," he said with a laugh.