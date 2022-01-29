Taylor Lautner Says Fiancée Struggled to Accept His Proposal Because She Was 'Weeping So Hard'

Taylor Lautner is revealing the sweet details behind his proposal to fiancée Taylor Dome.

The Twilight star, 29, spoke to Access Hollywood on Friday about his relationship with Dome, to whom he proposed in November. Lautner joked to the outlet that it was "so narcissistic" of him "to be engaged to somebody with [the] same name."

Still, he pointed out that he and his fiancée would "soon" have the same last name, too. "It's going to get very confusing … the narcissism is incredible," Lautner shared.

"I knew when I first met her that I wanted to get to know her more, and I really, really could see a future with her," he added, more seriously. "She's a fantastic woman and I'm very lucky that she chose me."

While the photos he and Dome shared of their engagement may have looked elaborate, Lautner insisted his proposal was actually simple, per his fiancée's request.

"She always has said, 'I don't want anything special. I don't want anything big and grand. Do it in the kitchen,'" he told Access.

"I love cooking, so I make us food all the time in the kitchen and we just eat at the counter," he continued. "And she's like, 'One night after we eat in the kitchen, that's all I want. Simple.' "

Lautner stuck to Dome's notes and "did do it in the kitchen," he said, "but I did it big in the kitchen." To pull off the surprise, the actor planned his proposal while Dome was away, he explained.

"I got tons of flowers and candles and a sign. So when she came home at the end of the day, after a long day of work, she walked into that," he told Access. "It was a lovely surprise."

The proposal was a success, but Lautner admitted Dome struggled to say yes at first because she was so overwhelmed in the moment.

"It actually did take her a little longer than expected to say 'yes' because she was weeping so hard. She couldn't even walk up to me," Lautner recalled. "So I was on my mark and I had to leave the mark to go get her to lift her up from crying … It took a sec, but it was super sweet."

Dome and Lautner were first introduced by Lautner's sister Makena Moore, and the two went public with their relationship in 2018.