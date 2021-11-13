Taylor Lautner reveals he has popped the question to his girlfriend of three years, Tay Dome

Twilight Star Taylor Lautner Is Engaged: 'All of My Wishes Came True'

Taylor Lautner is ready to tie the knot!

The Twilight star, 29, proposed to his girlfriend Tay Dome on Thursday, PEOPLE confirms. The actor posted two photos of himself and his new fiancée on Instagram Saturday, writing in the caption, "And just like that, all of my wishes came true."

In the first photo included in Lautner's post, he and Dome are surrounded by rose petals and candles as he kneels on one knee in front of a fireplace while holding a small box in his hands. Dome stands opposite him with her hands covering her mouth.

Lautner proposed to Dome with a custom-designed oval cut diamond from Ring Concierge.

In the second image, Dome kneels down beside him and holds Lautner's face in her hands. Behind them, a neon sign spells out Lautner's last name. Dome posted the second photo to her own Instagram, where she captioned her post, "my absolute best friend," adding, "I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU."

Lautner replied to her post in the comments, writing, "Got news for you, the feeling is mutual."

Taylor Lautner is Engaged Credit: Taylor Lautner/Instagram

Makena Moore, Lautner's sister, couldn't contain her excitement for the couple, writing on Dome's post, "I'M FINALLY GETTING A SISTER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" and adding in a second comment, "My best friends are getting MARRIED!!!!!"

Lautner and Dome, who works as a registered nurse, went public with their relationship in 2018, when he posted a photo in matching Halloween costumes. Since then, they've kept fans posted on their relationship on social media, where the pair frequently shares photos together.

In March, Lautner celebrated Dome's birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute and a series of solo pictures of Dome, plus snaps of the two of them together.

Taylor Lautner is Engaged Credit: Tay Dome/Instagram

"Happy Birthday to this human from another planet. You are the most amazing soul I've ever had the honor of knowing," he wrote at the time. "I strive to be more like you every day. This is going to be your best year yet and I can't wait to experience it with you. Love, boy Tay."

In her own birthday post for Lautner in February, Dome called the actor her "favorite human."