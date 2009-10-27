Taylor Lautner Avoiding More Shirtless Roles?

Say it ain’t so, Twilighters: Taylor Lautner has been wooing fans to Team Jacob ever since stills from New Moon showed the 17-year-old sporting an impressive set of abs. But as the film’s Nov. 20 release draws nearer, Lautner, who plays Jacob, reveals he may be finished with shirtless scenes.

“My motivation was the movie and the fans,” MTV.com quotes him as telling Aceshowbiz.com about packing on 30 lbs. of muscle. “But I don’t want to become known as just a body.”

He added: “If I had to choose, I would never take my shirt off again in a movie, but I guess that’s not very realistic. I certainly won’t be asking to do it, though.”

Lucky for Twilight fans, Lautner’s not the only hunk showing some skin in the highly anticipated sequel.

“There’s some good competition,” he said of costar Robert Pattinson‘s own drool-worthy physique. In terms of workout tips, “He definitely doesn’t need any pointers at all,” says Lautner. “He’s got it covered.”