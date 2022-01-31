Taylor Lautner and Fiancée Tay Dome's Cutest Pictures
Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome first went public with their relationship in October 2018 and got engaged in November 2021. See their cutest couple pictures together
Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome Go Instagram Official
Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome, who goes by Tay, first went Instagram official with their relationship in October 2018 when the Twilight alum shared a photo of their Halloween costumes: matching Toon Squad costumes from Space Jam.
Lautner told PEOPLE that his sister actually introduced him to Dome. "She called me and said, 'Dude, I found your future wife. You need to meet this girl.' And the rest is history."
Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome Cuddle Up For Christmas Eve Eve
The two celebrated together in December 2018 by hugging in front of a Christmas tree with their arms wrapped around each other.
Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome Celebrate His Birthday
In February 2019, Dome threw Lautner a fun birthday party, which included his former Twilight costar Kristen Stewart. "Thank you @taydome for the best birthday EVER," he wrote alongside a photo of him hugging Dome. "I've never been more surprised in my life. ❤️🎂❤️"
Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome Celebrate Her Birthday
Lautner celebrated Dome's birthday with a sweet tribute in March 2019, writing, "Happy Birthday to the kindest soul I know. I love you."
Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome Share a Kiss at Neon Carnival
During the Neon Carnival in August 2019, the two leaned in for a kiss as they enjoyed the performances.
Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome Take a Trip to DAOU Vineyards
During a trip to DAOU Vineyards in August 2019, the two snappped a photo of them in their red, white, and blue gear, complete with matching bandanas.
Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome Wear Matching Onesies
In December 2020, Dome and Lautner snapped a cuddly Christmas photo of them wearing matching onesies.
Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome Celebrate Valentine's Day
Lautner celebrated Valentine's Day in 2021 by sharing a photo with his love.
Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome Enjoy Some Beach Time
In August 2021, the two posed for a photo in front of the ocean.
Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome Attend a Friend's Wedding
As the two attended a wedding in August 2021, where Dome served as a bridesmaid, Lautner jokingly wrote, "Did you even go to a wedding if you didn't take home a bridesmaid? 🤷🏽♂️😜"
Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome Announce Their Engagement
In November 2021, Lautner announced the couple's engagement on Instagram with a photo of Dome showing off her ring.
"Cannot wait to spend forever with you @taydome You love me unconditionally," he wrote. "You don't put up with my 💩. You calm me when I'm anxious. You make me laugh way too much. You make every single day spent with you so special. And most importantly, you make me a better person. I can't thank you enough for what you've brought to my life. I love you forever."
Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome Share Photos of Their Engagement
Dome also shared a moment captured during the proposal, that depicted Lautner on one knee. "I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU," she wrote alongside the photo.
During an interview with Access Hollywood, the actor shared some sweet details about his proposal. "I got tons of flowers and candles and a sign," he gushed. "So when she came home at the end of the day, after a long day of work, she walked into that. It was a lovely surprise."
Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome Share a Kiss
In December 2021, Dome shared a photo of her kissing Lautner calling him her "forever best friend."
Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome Celebrate Their First Christmas as an Engaged Couple
In December 2021, the couple celebrated their first Christmas as an engaged couple in California with their dog Remi.
Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome Take a Trip to New York
As Lautner did press for his movie Home Team in New York in January 2022, he and Dome enjoyed some quality time together taking in the sights.