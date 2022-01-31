Taylor Lautner and Fiancée Tay Dome's Cutest Pictures

In November 2021, Lautner announced the couple's engagement on Instagram with a photo of Dome showing off her ring.

"Cannot wait to spend forever with you @taydome You love me unconditionally," he wrote. "You don't put up with my 💩. You calm me when I'm anxious. You make me laugh way too much. You make every single day spent with you so special. And most importantly, you make me a better person. I can't thank you enough for what you've brought to my life. I love you forever."