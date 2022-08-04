Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome Are 'Not Rushing' Wedding Planning: 'Enjoying This Engagement Stage'

Taylor Lautner is taking wedding planning day by day.

While chatting with PEOPLE about the Clear the Shelters campaign, sponsored by Hill's Pet Nutrition, the actor, 30, also opens up about how he and his fiancée Taylor Dome are in no rush when it comes to getting everything set for their upcoming nuptials.

"We've started [planning for the wedding], but we're not rushing anything," Lautner tells PEOPLE. "We're still just enjoying this engagement stage."

"It's crazy. Like, you'll be able to call somebody your girlfriend for a long time, and you'll be able to call [her] your wife for a long time, but you only get to enjoy this fiancée stage for so long," he continues. "That's why you hear me saying, 'Me and my fiancée.' It's so obnoxious."

Adds Lautner: "I'm milking it. I'm milking it as much as I can. So we're still enjoying this stage and we've started the process, but nothing is nailed down yet."

Lautner and Dome, 25 — a registered nurse — were first introduced by the Twilight star's sister Makena Moore and went public with their relationship in 2018.

PEOPLE then confirmed that the couple got engaged in November 2021. Lautner proposed to Dome with a custom-designed oval-cut diamond from Ring Concierge.

At the time of their engagement, Lautner posted two photos of himself and his new fiancée on Instagram, writing in the caption of the first post, "And just like that, all of my wishes came true."

"You love me unconditionally," continued Lautner in his second post. "You don't put up with my [crap]. You calm me when I'm anxious. You make me laugh way too much. You make every single day spent with you so special. And most importantly, you make me a better person. I can't thank you enough for what you've brought to my life. I love you forever."

Lautner told PEOPLE earlier this year that he and Dome met while he was on a hiatus from acting.

"I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends. And I met my fiancée out of it, so it all worked out," he explained in January.

Now, the Home Team actor says Dome is all about wedding prep, most of which he is leaving up to her. "This is a moment that she's definitely been excited about for a while and she's great at it," he tells PEOPLE. "I mean, I'm involved, but this is her thing."

The pair also plan to incorporate their two rescue dogs — Remi and Lily — into their upcoming wedding day.

"We're still discussing all things wedding, but I'm sure that we'll definitely find some special way that they can be involved, because they are family members," Lautner says.