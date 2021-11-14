The Twilight star posted photos of the couple at DAOU Vineyards in Paso Robles, Calif., where his new fiancée flashed her custom diamond engagement ring

Taylor Lautner and Fiancée Tay Dome Show Off Her New Engagement Ring: 'I Love You Forever'

Taylor Lautner is showing off the serious bling he gave fiancée Tay Dome when he popped the question!

On Sunday, the Twilight star, 29, posted photos of the couple at DAOU Vineyards in Paso Robles, Calif., where Dome flashed her custom oval-cut diamond engagement ring from Ring Concierge.

Lautner captioned the sweet snaps: "Cannot wait to spend forever with you @taydome You love me unconditionally. You don't put up with my 💩. You calm me when I'm anxious. You make me laugh way too much. You make every single day spent with you so special."

"And most importantly, you make me a better person. I can't thank you enough for what you've brought to my life. I love you forever," he concluded the loving post.

On his Instagram Story, Lautner also posted a shot of Dome planting a kiss on his cheek, while she raised a glass of vino that highlighted the shiny new rock on her finger.

"Thank you @ringconcierge for helping me create my dream 💍 for this girl," the actor wrote.

PEOPLE confirmed that Lautner proposed to his girlfriend of three years on Thursday.

On Saturday, the actor posted two photos of himself and his new fiancée on Instagram to document the milestone, writing, "And just like that, all of my wishes came true."

In the first photo, the pair was surrounded by rose petals and candles as Lautner knelt down on one knee in front of a fireplace while holding a small box in his hands. Dome stood opposite him with her hands covering her mouth.

In the second image, Dome knelt down beside him and cradled Lautner's face in her hands. Behind them, a neon sign spelled out Lautner's last name. Dome posted the second photo to her own Instagram, where she captioned her post, "my absolute best friend," adding, "I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU."

He replied in her comments, writing, "Got news for you, the feeling is mutual."