Set It Up 2? Taye Diggs Teases a Sequel to Hit Netflix Romantic Comedy: 'I'm All for Doing More'

Set It Up pretty much ushered in Netflix’s romantic comedy renaissance, and the movie’s success came as surprise even to its stars.

“I had no idea that the movie would do as well [as it did],” Taye Diggs, who plays workaholic businessman Rick in the film, tells PEOPLE.

For fans yearning to know what happens between Harper (Zoey Deutch) and Charlie (Glen Powell) now that they’re no longer focused on their bosses, Diggs teases that a Set It Up sequel is a possibility.

“I’m a huge fan of romantic comedies and I’m all for doing more,” he says. “I’m looking forward to working more with the creators of Set It Up and with Netflix. I had a really, really great time.”

Next up for the Broadway vet, though: Diggs will star as the Beverly High School football coach in the new CW drama All American, based on the life of former NFL star Spencer Paysinger.

When Diggs’ character recruits a player (Daniel Ezra) from a nearby high school in an underprivileged area, the newcomer joins the team with Diggs’ on-screen son (Michael Evans Behling) and deals with fitting in at a new school, facing racism (a white student asks if he’s in a gang) and discovering his real family.

Diggs and Ezra in All American. Ray Mickshaw/The CW

“My hope is that it’ll spark conversations about identity, about race, about sex, about high school and college sports,” Diggs, 47, says. “All of these things are hotbeds for conversation right now. What’s happening in the NFL, police brutality and Trump, all of these issues, unfortunately, are issues that I think need to be talked about right now.”

All American premieres Oct. 10 on The CW at 9 p.m. ET. Set It Up is available to stream on Netflix now.