Tatyana Ali's Adorable Son Edward 'Changes Everything' About the Holidays

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

PLUS: Tatyana Ali reveals her reaction to the diverse leading roles in this year’s batch of holiday TV movies. You can catch Tatyana in two of those movies this year:

Hallmark Hall of Fame’s “Christmas Everlasting” premieres Saturday, November 24th at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel.

“Jingle Belle” premieres Sunday, November 25th at 8/7c on Lifetime.

PEOPLE Now airs live, Monday through Friday, from the Meredith offices in New York City.

Catch PEOPLE Now every weekday at 12:00 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on http://People.com or on the PeopleTV app on your favorite streaming device. Want even more? Check out clips from previous episodes of PEOPLE Now.