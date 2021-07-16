The actress earned the award for her performance as Addie Loggins in the 1973 film Paper Moon opposite her father, Ryan O'Neal

Tatum O'Neal Shares Sweet Throwback Video to 1974 Oscar Win: 'Still the Youngest Ever to Win'

Tatum O'Neal likely has most people beat with her latest Throwback Thursday submission.

The 57-year-old actress is widely known for being the youngest person ever to win an Academy Award. O'Neal earned the award for Best Supporting actress at age 10 for her performance as Addie Loggins in the 1973 film Paper Moon opposite her father, Ryan O'Neal.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Thursday, Tatum shared a clip of her accepting the award at the 1974 Academy Awards on Instagram. In the video, she is seen beaming as her name is announced and she walks to the stage with excitement.

"Probably my biggest #throwbackthursday," she captioned the video. "Still the youngest ever to win.🏆"

Tatum and Ryan, 79, reunited in September 2020 following several public fallouts over the years. Her son Sean McEnroe, 32, posted a photo of the reunion on Instagram alongside a thoughtful message about the occasion.

"This is one of the most memorable photos of my life. The last time we were all together was at the 30-year Paper Moon Anniversary in 2003. I could cry tears of gratitude that everyone in this photo is still alive and that we were all able to come together again after so many years of hardship. The entire West Coast is burning, but if the O'Neals can reconcile, truly anything is possible," Sean wrote, noting the wildfires that were ripping across California, Oregon and Washington at the time.

In 2009, Ryan told PEOPLE that he and Tatum had were estranged for 20 years before Farrah Fawcett's death in 2009 helped lead to their reconciliation.

Tatum said her father extended the olive branch in 2010: "He told me he's sorry. He's all I have in terms of family, and I needed him in my life. My dad was absolutely everything to me."

Sean McEnroe The O'Neals and McEnroe's | Credit: Sean McEnroe/ Instagram

Both Tatum and Ryan have faced various health problems in recent years. Ryan has been diagnosed with cancer twice: chronic myelogenous leukemia in 2001 and stage IV prostate cancer in 2012.

In March 2019, Tatum underwent spinal surgery in Beverly Hills. The actress revealed the cause to be rheumatoid arthritis in an episode of CBS Sunday Morning in February 2020.

Tatum said the disease has impacted other joints like her knees and neck, too.