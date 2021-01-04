Tatum O'Neal and John McEnroe's Son Sean McEnroe Reveals He Married Wife Niamh Last September

Congratulations are in order for Sean McEnroe!

The artist son of actress Tatum O'Neal and tennis icon John McEnroe married wife Niamh on September 29 in Sedona, Arizona. The wedding comes after Niamh moved into Sean's L.A. home in early 2019.

In a statement to PEOPLE, McEnroe, 32, explains why they kept the nuptials private for several months.

“We decided to keep it private until now. We went through a lot of challenges and difficulties this past year," McEnroe says. "Niamh was pregnant in the fall but lost the baby at the end of her first trimester. It was devastating but in the end, it’s made us closer and stronger. And our bond is better than it’s ever been."

McEnroe revealed the news on Instagram with a loving post about Niamh and their relationship.

"I can’t think of a better way to start 2021 than to share with all of you that Niamh and I are officially Mr. and Mrs. McEnroe," he wrote.

Image zoom Credit: Sean McEnroe

McEnroe recalled how Niamh was there for him after he had "one of the worst breakdowns of my life" right after they moved in together.

"I don’t remember exactly what set me off, but it was something related to my family and traumas from my childhood," he shared. "It was one of the most challenging emotional experiences I’ve ever had. I remember taking a huge crystal and throwing it as hard as I could through a painting, which also went through the wall, leaving a huge hole.

"I took a ficus plant and ripped it apart completely by the roots. Niamh was downstairs and walked upstairs to find soil all over the carpet and me laying face first in it, crying and screaming, with dirt and leaves all over my face and hair and clothes.

"She gently and quietly started putting the plant back together. She picked up all of the broken leaves and stems and swept up all of the soil and put it all back into the pot. And once she had finished meticulously putting everything back together, she came over to me. I don’t remember what she said, but she rubbed by back and was speaking very gently, and I let go of the clenching grip I had on one of the stems. I let go."

Image zoom Credit: Sean McEnroe

After explaining how Niamh saved the plant and it now lives in their bedroom, McEnroe professed his love for his new wife.

"Niamh gave me a foundation of faith and hope, through her resolute unwavering example, a rooted foundation that I wasn’t even close to having at the time. Everything that I am now, I owe to her. I love you, Niamh McEnroe. You are my true love, my foundation, and my fountain of inspiration all in one," he wrote.

"I will love you my whole life, you and no other," McEnroe ended the caption.

The wedding happened days after Sean posted a sweet photo with his 57-year-old Oscar-winning mom, his siblings and acting icon grandfather Ryan O'Neal, 79. In his caption, he revealed it was the first time the family had gathered together in 17 years.

After thousands of people sent the family their love, Sean told PEOPLE he “actually did not expect” the worldwide reaction the photo received.

“There are so many people who have been following this family saga literally for like 50 years, 40 years. At a time where there’s so little hope right now and people are really scared, really overwhelmed, and really having a hard time having faith that things are going to be better, there’s this family and if anyone knows this family, they know that this is probably the last family that will ever reconcile,” said McEnroe.