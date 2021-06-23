Taryn Manning said she "felt a social responsibility to take on this role" even if she had to "play the villain to affect change"

Watch Taryn Manning Play Racist Neighbor in Trailer for New Thriller Karen: 'I'll Tell the Manager'

Taryn Manning is embodying the "Karen" trope onscreen.

In a new trailer for the upcoming BET Original Movie Karen, the Orange Is the New Black alum, 42, plays the titular role, a suburban white woman hell-bent on terrorizing her new Black neighbors (played by Cory Hardrict and Jasmine Burke).

"If you don't comply, I'll tell the manager," Manning's Karen Drexler tells a table of restaurant patrons at one point in the trailer, later calling the police on a group of "aggressive" teens. There's even a scene featuring a bathroom soap dispenser decorated with a Confederate flag.

"We are living next door to a racist," Burke's character Imani says in the trailer.

Manning told Deadline of starring in Karen, "I felt a social responsibility to take on this role. Even if I had to play the villain to affect change around the globe, then I was more than willing to step into the role. What's been going on is devastating. It's time for change, and for me to be a part of the bigger picture meant a lot to me."

Director Coke Daniels added to the outlet, "Last year during the global pandemic and civil unrest, I - like many of us - felt anger, despair and hopelessness. The overwhelming amount of support from people around the globe, who want to see change, has been such an inspiration."

Karen Movie Teaser/Trailer Taryn Manning in Karen | Credit: Flixville USA/Youtube

Recently, the name Karen has been used to describe women, usually white, in a position of what many would consider privilege. Examples of "Karens" include women asking to speak to a manager, seemingly exhibiting racism, and more. A naming expert previously spoke to PEOPLE about how the moniker became associated with the stereotype.