Taron Egerton Cries While Getting Standing Ovation During Rocketman Cannes Premiere

He’s a hit!

Taron Egerton received a sweet show of support from the crowd during Thursday’s Rocketman world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

At the end of the screening, both the 29-year-old actor and Elton John had tears in their eyes as the appreciative crowd gave both men standing ovations, according to IndieWire.

In a clip posted on social media, Egerton, who plays the iconic singer in the upcoming music biopic, can be seen looking emotional while thanking the applauding audience.

Ahead of the screening, Egerton also shared a sweet moment with the man he’s portraying on screen, when he got down one one knee to tie John’s shoe.

At one point, the actor — who wore a shiny silver suit jacket paired with black pants — also kissed the back of John’s hand.

Taron Egerton John Phillips/Getty Images

Elton John and Taron Egerton Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Taron Egerton and Elton John David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The music legend, 72, fittingly wore a black suit jacket that read “Rocket Man” on the back in sparkly silver letters and had a red rocket on the front lapel. John paired the suit with silver-studded heart-shaped sunglasses.

The “Tiny Dancer” singer walked the carpet with husband David Furnish and Rocketman cast members including Richard Madden.

Elton John ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty

Opening up earlier this month about bringing the music legend’s to life, Egerton shared that he wasn’t uncomfortable shooting his kissing scenes with Madden, who portrays John’s former boyfriend and manager John Reid.

“For me, kissing a man onscreen is no less appealing than kissing a woman onscreen,” Egerton said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m not in any way repulsed by the male form. It’s an uncomfortable thing regardless of who you’re with.”

He added, “It makes no difference as to your sexual preference.”

Elton John and Taron Egerton Samir Hussein/WireImage

“The thing about playing someone so beloved, all we can do is give a heartfelt interpretation of his life and his music,” Egerton previously said about playing John.

And according to Rocketman producer Giles Martin, “Elton said, ‘I don’t think I’ve ever heard anyone sing my songs better than Taron.’”



Rocketman opens on May 31.