Taron Egerton on 'James Bond' Casting Rumors: 'I Don't Think I'm the Right Choice'

"It's sort of irrelevant how I feel about it, anyway, because I can tell you there have been zero phone calls," the actor said of playing 007

By
Published on March 18, 2023 03:56 PM
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 15: Taron Egerton attends the "Tetris" world premiere at SXSW at The Paramount Theatre on March 15, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/FilmMagic)
Photo: Rick Kern/FilmMagic

Taron Egerton doesn't think he's the "right choice" to play James Bond.

The Kingsman star addressed fan rumors of him playing the next 007 in an interview with The Telegraph published Saturday.

"I don't think I'm the right choice for it," Egerton explained. "You have to be consistently statuesque to be that guy. And that's something that I am still striving for. I've always struggled with my weight."

The Golden Globe winner did say that playing Bond "is a bit like being a brand ambassador as well as being an actor. And that could be really fun in microcosm, but I'm sure I read that [producer] Barbara Broccoli said that it's a 15-year commitment."

However, he clarified, "It's sort of irrelevant how I feel about it, anyway, because I can tell you there have been zero phone calls."

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Earlier this month, Idris Elba put the rumors of him playing 007 to rest as well, admitting that he was "nowhere" near being cast as Bond.

"I love the Bond franchise, I'm very close to the producers," Elba, 50, told The Guardian. "We were all kind of laughing about the rumors because they are just that."

He continued: "I can't speak for [the producers], but from my perspective, there's never been any sort of truth to any of it. It's a compliment, and it's an honor — but it's not a truth."

Idris Elba
Idris Elba. Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty

Elba's name entered the mix long before Daniel Craig's final bow as 007 in 2021's No Time to Die, when Sony Pictures executive Amy Pascal revealed in a leaked 2014 email that she felt "Idris should be the next Bond."

Broccoli has since said that "nobody's in the running" for the starring role, noting last June: "There isn't a script and we can't come up with one until we decide how we're going to approach the next film because, really, it's a reinvention of Bond. We're reinventing who he is, and that takes time."

"I think we have decided that until No Time to Die has kind of had its run and Daniel has been able to, well, we've all been able to, reap the benefits of Daniel's wonderful tenure, we're not gonna think about or talk about anybody else, actors to play the role or storylines or anything. We just wanna live in the moment, the present," added Broccoli.

