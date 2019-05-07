Taron Egerton Says Kissing a Man Onscreen 'Is No Less Appealing' Than Kissing a Woman

Taron Egerton wasn’t intimidated by portraying Elton John in the upcoming Rocketman.

The 29-year-old actor opened up about bringing John’s story to the big screen in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in which he revealed he wasn’t uncomfortable with kissing scenes involving another man.

“For me, kissing a man onscreen is no less appealing than kissing a woman onscreen,” Egerton said. “I’m not in any way repulsed by the male form. It’s an uncomfortable thing regardless of who you’re with.”

He added, “It makes no difference as to your sexual preference.”

In the film, Egerton has kissing scenes with Richard Madden, who portrays the singer’s former boyfriend and manager John Reid. Between 1975 and 1978, Reid was also the manager for Queen, which had its biopic Bohemian Rhapsody made last year.

In November 2018, Egerton told MTV News he “really threw” himself into his love scenes with Madden, 32.

Image zoom Taron Egerton and Richard Madden in Rocketman Paramount Pictures

“I filmed my first sex scene for this film and it’s with quite a well-known man,” Egerton said. “I do feel the movie we shot is absolutely a celebration of everything that Elton John is and part of that is his sexuality.”

Egerton joined the legendary singer, 72, onstage for a rendition of “Tiny Dancer” at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party in February.

Image zoom Neilson Barnard/Getty

“The thing about playing someone so beloved, all we can do is give a heartfelt interpretation of his life and his music,” Egerton previously said about playing John.

And according to Rocketman producer Giles Martin, “Elton said, ‘I don’t think I’ve ever heard anyone sing my songs better than Taron.'”

The film looks back on John’s life from his beginnings as a shy piano prodigy to his global success as a music superstar. It began filming last June and also stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Jamie Bell.

Rocketman is in theaters May 31.