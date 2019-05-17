Taron Egerton Recalls Getting 'Quite Drunk' and Stealing from Elton John's Kitchen at 3 A.M.

Taron Egerton had a ball spending time with Elton John as he was getting to know the legendary singer before playing him in the musical biopic Rocketman.

The actor, 29, opened up about his friendship with John, 72, during a press conference for the film at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival on Friday.

They got so close that Egerton and his girlfriend Emily Thomas spent time at John and his husband David Furnish‘s home, according to Vulture.

“David and Elton really allowed me into their lives,” Egerton said. “My girlfriend and I spent a lot of time with them. We actually went to stay with them a few days before filming.”

The stay there led to some nighttime shenanigans.

“We got quite drunk one night, and security caught me stealing from his kitchen at 3 a.m.,” Egerton added.

Image zoom Elton John and Taron Egerton Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images

While getting to know one another, the singer shared “absolutely everything” about his life with Egerton.

“He’s the kindest, most interesting, warm man,” Egerton said. “My great privilege is that I was able to spend a lot of time with him and talk to him about anything. You really can ask him anything. He’s so much fun. He’ll tell you everything.”

Egerton and John sang together at the Rocketman afterparty on Thursday.

Here’s Elton John and Taron Egerton dueting on “Rocketman” in Cannes pic.twitter.com/IHpPP6f0aO — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 16, 2019

At the end of the screening for the film, Egerton and John had tears in their eyes as they received standing ovations, according to IndieWire.

In a clip posted on social media, Egerton, who plays the iconic singer in the upcoming music biopic, can be seen looking emotional while thanking the applauding audience.

Ahead of the screening, Egerton also shared a sweet moment with the man he’s portraying on the screen when he got down on one knee to tie John’s shoe.

At one point, the actor — who wore a shiny silver suit jacket paired with black pants — also kissed the back of John’s hand.

The “Tiny Dancer” singer walked the carpet with husband David Furnish and Rocketman cast members including Richard Madden.

Rocketman is in theaters on May 31.