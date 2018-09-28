Taron Egerton Shows Off His Legs as Elton John in First Look at Rocketman

Taron Egerton is very leggy in a first look at him as Elton John in the upcoming movie, Rocketman.

The Kingsman: The Golden Circle actor, 28, is playing the iconic singer, now 71, in the biopic, which goes through John’s life. The movie is set up as a musical with John’s songs serving as a way to capture the moments in the singer’s path to stardom.

RELATED: Kingsman’s Taron Egerton Reveals He Bought His Mom a House to Thank Her for Supporting Him Through Drama School

While this is the first official peek at Egerton as John, the actor’s been spotted filming in London in recent weeks with Jamie Bell, who stars as British musician and John’s longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin. The two were dressed in the bright colors of ’70s fashion, with Egerton sporting a velvet light-brown jacket over a salmon shirt and blood orange pants.

Jamie Bell and Taron Egerton Splash News

The whole outfit featured strong vertical lines except for the tie, which had a floral pattern in autumn colors. Egerton was also seen sporting John’s signature circle glasses.

Filming for the movie started in late June, with Egerton teasing one of his costumes with a picture of its shadow.

Splash News

“Here we go,” Egerton wrote alongside the silhouette of two giant feathered wings.

The movie also stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Richard Madden and is set to be released on May 31, 2019.