Taron Egerton showed off his toned physique in a towel and black briefs on his Instagram Story Monday night

Taron Egerton Dances to the Bee Gees — in Only a Towel! — Before Sharing Underwear Snap

Taron Egerton is getting down with his bad self.

The Rocketman actor, 32, showed off his best disco moves on his Instagram Story Monday night, dancing to the Bee Gees' 1977 hit "More Than a Woman" while wearing nothing but a towel around his waist.

Following the series of hip-shaking clips, Egerton posted a birthday tribute to Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher alongside a photo of the actor in a pair of black brief-style underwear.

"Happy birthday dexter. I love you," Egerton wrote.

Taron Egerton Instagram Taron Egerton | Credit: Taron Egerton Instagram

It's unclear whether Egerton has been working out for a role — most recently, the actor appeared in voice form as Johnny in Sing 2 — but he did mention previously that he'd love to play a certain character who's know for his buff physique.

Back in 2019, Egerton spoke to Variety about rumors flying at the time that he might be taking over the role of Wolverine from Hugh Jackman when the X-Men make their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the future.

"I love Marvel and I love the movies and I'd love the excuse to get in shape," the actor said. "I'd love to be a part of it, whether [Wolverine] is realistic or not, I don't know."

He also told reporters at San Diego Comic-Con earlier that summer, "I'm a huge fan of the movies. It's very flattering that anyone would think I'd be good to be a part of it."

"But as of yet, it's unfounded. But it's a lovely thing. Especially given my friendship with Hugh, it's a lovely thing," Egerton added.

"Well, he's got older now, but I would say Tom Hardy would have ... been awesome," said Vaughn, 50. "I think Taron could do it in his sleep. Aaron Taylor-Johnson could do it as well."