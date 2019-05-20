Quentin Tarantino Urges Cannes Audiences to Not Give Away Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Spoilers

Quentin Tarantino is making his stance clear on spoilers — don’t do it!

The filmmaker, 56, published an open letter on the social media pages of his upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, asking Cannes Film Festival audience members not to spoil the movie in advance, as its world premiere on May 21 comes two months before the theatrical release.

“I love cinema. You love cinema. It’s the journey of discovering a story for the first time,” Tarantino wrote. “I’m thrilled to be here in Cannes to share ‘Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood’ with the festival audience. The cast and crew have worked so hard to create something original, and I only ask that everyone avoids revealing anything that would prevent later audiences from experiencing the film in the same way.”

Tarantino follows in the footsteps of the Russo Brothers, who similarly pleaded with audiences to not spoil their blockbuster hit Avengers: Endgame.

The film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie, is Tarantino’s first film premiere at Cannes since Inglourious Basterds in 2009, where Christopher Waltz won for Best Actor.

Despite the fears that Tarantino would be unable to complete the film before the festival, the award-winning filmmaker the task, with the film set to premiere at Cannes 25 years after his film Pulp Fiction won the Palme d’Or, the festival’s top prize.

The movie, set to come out two weeks before the 50th anniversary of the Manson family murders, also features Damon Harriman as Charles Manson, and will explore the murder of Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) at the hands of the crime family.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — also starring Luke Perry in his final role, Kurt Russell, Dakota Fanning and Lena Dunham — hits theaters July 26.