Taraji P. Henson paid a visit to her frequent collaborator John Singleton, who has been hospitalized since suffering a major stroke earlier this month.

The Empire actress visited the Boyz n the Hood director, 51, with actor Tyrese Gibson, sharing a throwback photo of the trio to Instagram on Saturday.

“Visited you today. Me and @tyrese prayed so hard over you,” Henson, 48, wrote. “You heard my voice and jumped up. I HAVE HOPE AND FAITH BECAUSE I KNOW THAT #GODIS. Keep praying #EVERYBODY for our beloved @johnsingleton 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💋💋💋.”

Gibson, 40, commented on the post: “Heavy heart, state of shock but there was something powerful about feeling the presence of God that gave us the reassurance that God is going to pull him through this……… The idea that me and taraji prayed hard over john so much history so much genuine love….. We can only hope and keep praying that God brings him back to us!”

The three stars have worked together on the films Four Brothers (2005) and Baby Boy (2001), while Singleton also directed a 2015 episode of Empire, and worked as a producer on Henson’s 2005 movie Hustle & Flow.

Singleton and Gibson, meanwhile, teamed up again for 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003).

The director suffered a stroke on April 17, his family said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“On Wednesday, April 17th our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital. John is currently in the ICU and under great medical care,” the statement read. “We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues.”

Singleton checked himself into a hospital after he began experiencing weakness in his legs after a trip to Costa Rica, according to TMZ.

His current condition has been disputed by family members, as mother Shelia Ward wrote in court documents obtained by PEOPLE that he is “in a coma and is unable to provide for his personal needs.”

Ward filed the documents in an application to establish a temporary conservatorship for his estate, as she said he was involved in “several business projects and was prepared to sign a lucrative settlement agreement” at the end of the month.

Singleton’s daughter Cleopatra, however, has opposed her grandmother’s claims, and said the director is not in a coma.

The college sophomore said Ward is “misrepresenting his condition,” writing in a letter opposing her request, “My father is not in a coma,” while claiming her family met with his doctor to discuss his condition.

“Although they do not have a concrete diagnosis, my dad is progressing every day and in that meeting [with] the doctor [said] that he could be out of the ICU in 5 days,” Cleopatra wrote, adding, “My father is breathing on his own. He is only medically sedated to keep his blood pressure low and allow the vessels in his brain to heal.”

Cleopatra suggested her grandfather, Danny Singleton, or older brother Maasai Singleton, as possible conservators, claiming Ward has “abused” her position as the director’s manager.

“My grandmother’s intentions toward my father and his children are disturbing,” Cleopatra wrote in her declaration. “She cannot be [a] conservator of his person or his estate.”

A lawyer for Ward did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Singleton rose to fame in 1992, when he became the youngest person, and first African-American, to ever be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Director for Boyz n the Hood.