Taraji P. Henson to Make Her Feature Film Directorial Debut with High School Comedy Two-Faced

The actress will also star in the high school comedy about racism and culture

Taraji P. Henson is getting behind the camera for her first feature film!

The actress will direct, produce and star in the upcoming comedy Two-Faced, Bron Studios announced on Thursday.

The film follows Joy, a Black high school senior, who discovers that her popular and charismatic principal has a racist past. Joy and her friends set out to expose the principal, and quickly learn that he is not above dismantling the lives of his students in order to protect himself.

Henson, 50, will play Joy's mother, Gina Robinson, according to Deadline. No additional casting has been announced.

"After two decades spent in front of the camera, I’m thrilled to finally jump behind it for my feature directorial debut!" Henson said in a statement, per Deadline. "What first attracted me to this project was Joy – she is the character I needed to see in films growing up, but never had."

"It’s important that stories be told from a woman’s point of view and partnering with Bron Studios and the amazingly talented Tim Story – both who use their platforms to help elevate women and people of color – feels like the perfect match. I can’t wait to bring this hilariously heartfelt script by Cat Wilkins to life!” she added.

Henson, a Golden Globe winner and Oscar-nominee, previously directed a 2020 episode of the hit series Empire, in which she stars as Cookie Lyon.

The actress and her TPH Entertainment banner will also produce the film with Tim Story — whom Henson previously worked with on the Think Like a Man movies — Bron's Aaron L. Gilbert and Sharla Sumpter Bridgett. Cat Wilkins, who wrote the film, will executive produce the movie with Christine Conley and Trent Hubbard.

Story said he "could not be more excited" to support and work with Henson on the film.

"Taraji and I have done three movies together and I knew it was only a matter of time before she would make this leap to directing and I am honored to produce this film along with Bron Studios," he told Deadline. "Taraji is like family to me and I cannot wait for everyone to see her directorial vision of this hilarious script by Cat Wilkins brought to the screen."