Tara Reid Believes Fifth American Pie 'Will Happen' Eventually, Script Is 'One of the Best Ones'

Tara Reid is eager for another American Pie sequel.

The actress, 45, told Entertainment Tonight that a fifth movie in the comedy franchise "will happen," she just doesn't "know when" due to the original ensemble cast's busy schedules. The original American Pie premiered in 1999 starring Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan, Chris Klein, Natasha Lyonne, Seann William Scott, Shannon Elizabeth, Eugene Levy and Jennifer Coolidge.

"Okay, I can't tell you when because I don't really know when, because we have to get all the actors and at the same time to get our schedules together," Reid said, adding coyly, "There is a script out there. I'll put it that way."

Of the screenplay draft she has read, Reid — who played Vicky in the films — said it's "one of the best ones" in the series, going on to add, "It's amazing."

AMERICAN PIE 2, Tara Reid, 2001 Image zoom Tara Reid in American Pie 2 (2001) | Credit: Universal/courtesy Everett Collection

Reid also told ET that the core cast has remained in contact throughout the years. "We all stay in touch in different ways," she said. "When you grow up with someone and you get your first breaks with someone, you can never forget that."