Tara Reid was removed from a Delta flight on Monday following a “disturbance” onboard.

The actress was seen being asked to leave by a flight attendant in a video obtained by TMZ. Reid, 42, could be seen wearing a black coat, a red beanie and carrying her dog in one arm.

A rep for the actress did not have a comment.

Delta spokesman Ashton Kang told PEOPLE in a statement Delta Flight 613 from Los Angeles to New York City “returned to the gate, prior to takeoff, due to a customer disturbance on board.”

“Delta apologizes to the remaining customers for the inconvenience and appreciates their patience as the situation was resolved,” Kang said. “The flight re-departed for New York following a short delay.”

In the video TMZ obtained, a flight attendant can be seen talking to a passenger as he explained he can pick up the passenger’s belongings for them.

Reid is later seen getting up and walking past the person recording on a camera.

The actress recently made headlines in August when she appeared to slur her speech and squint heavily during a live interview on Australia’s Today Extra.

Following the interview, Reid released a statement on the segment addressing concerns over her health.

“I’d like to thank my fans from the depths of my soul for their continued support, which has made this Sharknado my most successful one yet,” she wrote, echoing the enthusiasm for the film that she showed in the Today Extra interview. “We worked harder than ever on this film and also the promotion of the film.”

Addressing the buzz about her slurring, Reid continued: “While it’s unfortunate to see some of the recent negative press following a successful week of promoting and supporting the film, I’m happy to know that my fans continue to stand by me — this is for them!”

“I’m also grateful to have been able to share this moment with my mom, who walked the red carpet with me on Sunday,” she wrote. “She has been struggling with her health and to have her at my side, for possibly the last time, was so incredibly fulfilling.”

She insisted that the public has no reason to worry about her, explaining, “I am in great spirits and health and I look forward to my future projects and what’s in store for me next.”