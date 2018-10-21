Tara Reid Reveals Her Mother Donna Has Died: 'My Heart Breaks'

Tara Reid’s mother Donna has died.

“Today has been one of the most heartbreaking days of my life. My mother Donna Reid just passed away,” the Sharknado actress, 42, wrote on Saturday in an emotional Instagram tribute.

“My heart breaks -Who am I gonna call everyday, what do I do?” she added alongside a photo of her mother and father, the late Thomas Reid, on their wedding day.

Continuing, she wrote, “2 yrs ago I lost my father and I never felt such a pain. Now I just lost my mom. But the one thing I know is they are together again. Mom & Dad, I love you! RIP, your baby girl Tara.”

Months earlier, after the actress appeared to slur her words in an interview while promoting The Last Sharknado, she released a statement assuring her fans that she was fine, while also mentioning her mother’s health struggles.

“I’m also grateful to have been able to share this moment with my mom, who walked the red carpet with me on Sunday,” she wrote in a statement aired on to Australian TV program Today Extra in August. “She has been struggling with her health and to have her at my side, for possibly the last time, was so incredibly fulfilling.”

In an Instagram post, Reid elaborated on her mother’s health, writing that at the time of the premiere, her mother had “been extremely sick” and had only “ just got out of the ICU.”

RELATED VIDEO: Nancy Sinatra Sr., Frank Sinatra’s First Wife, Dies at 101

Reid’s father died in December 2016, at the age of 76.

“He was a man full of life, love, wisdom, and strength,” the actress wrote on Instagram at the time. “He was not only fun and in good spirits, but he was also one of the best story tellers I’ve ever heard.”

“My dad was so supportive, kind, strong, and my hero. He was my heart, my soul, and my entire world. I love you and will miss you so much daddy!” she continued.

RELATED: Tara Reid Claims Delta Tried to Force Her to Put Dog in Overhead Bin, She Chose to Leave Flight

The death of Reid’s mother comes less than a week after the actress claimed she was asked to leave a Delta flight because they wouldn’t let her sit next to her dog.

While a Delta spokesman told PEOPLE in a statement that the plane returned to the gate “due to a customer disturbance on board,” Reid later refuted that claim in a statement shared on Instagram.

“I was taking a flight to [N.Y.C.] to shoot a movie. I had [pre-arranged] flight plans to bring my 3-month-old puppy dog with me which is my emotional support dog,” she wrote.

Reid went on to claim that after being asked to store the dog in the overhead bin, as well as “the belly of the plane,” she “deboarded the plane on my own accord.”

A spokesperson for Delta previously told PEOPLE that Reid’s claims are inconsistent with reports of the incident from several flight attendants and airline staff, and that the actress was disruptive and unruly. The spokesperson also said that an airline attendant would never recommend an animal be stowed in an overhead bin.