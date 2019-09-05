Tara Reid Is Instagram Official with Boyfriend Nathan Montpetit-Howar as They Vacation in Mexico

Tara Reid has made her relationship Instagram official!

The actress, 43, shared photos of herself and boyfriend Nathan Montpetit-Howar on Instagram on Wednesday while they were on vacation in Mexico.

“Having the most amazing time with my man in Cabo 💜,” she wrote in the caption. “@me_by_melia@bluemarlinibizaloscabos #mecabo#bluemarlinibizaloscabos #beach#ocean #paradise #cabo #love.”

The two pose together in one photo while in a second photo, Montpetit-Howar, a music producer, kisses her on the cheek.

Image zoom Tara Reid, Nathan Montpetit-Howar Tara Reid/Instagram

In another Instagram post, Reid and Montpetit-Howar pose with friends while on a yacht.

“What a beautiful day another wonderful moment in Cabo ☀️🌊,” Reid wrote in the caption. “@me_by_melia@bluemarlinibizaloscabos #mecabo#bluemarlinibizaloscabos#themescene #cabo #friends#ocean #beach #love #paradise.”

Montpetit-Howar posted a video of the two at a party while celebrating a friend’s birthday. Reid is visible in the background as the producer holds up the camera.

The couple were reportedly first spotted together in April, according to Page Six. Reid was previously on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars with actor Dean May.

She began dating Carson Daly in March 2000 and the two later became engaged that October. They broke off their engagement in June 2001.

In 2010, she became engaged to internet entrepreneur Michael Axtmann after dating for several months. The two later broke off their engagement.