Tara Reid Claims She Left Delta Plane After Being Told Her Dog Could Not 'Sit Next to Me'

Tara Reid is opening up about the reason why she was asked to leave a Delta flight on Monday.

The Sharknado actress, 42, spoke to Extra after a video obtained by TMZ showed her being asked to disembark the plane before takeoff.

“They wouldn’t let the dog sit next to me, so I wasn’t going to stay on the plane,” she told the outlet.

She added, “Of course everyone made a big deal about it, but I’m kind of used to that in my life. They always kind of pick on me.”

A spokesperson for Delta did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment regarding Reid’s latest claim.

The actress’s remarks come after she was seen leaving Delta Flight 613 on Monday after allegedly causing a “disturbance” onboard. Reid carried her dog in one arm as she left.

Delta spokesman Ashton Kang told PEOPLE in a statement Monday that Delta Flight 613 from Los Angeles to New York City “returned to the gate, prior to takeoff, due to a customer disturbance on board.”

“Delta apologizes to the remaining customers for the inconvenience and appreciates their patience as the situation was resolved,” Kang said. “The flight re-departed for New York following a short delay.”

The actress recently made headlines in August when she appeared to slur her speech and squint heavily during a live interview on Australia’s Today Extra.

Following the interview, Reid released a statement on the segment addressing concerns over her health.

“I’d like to thank my fans from the depths of my soul for their continued support, which has made this Sharknado my most successful one yet,” she wrote, echoing the enthusiasm for the film that she was promoting in the Today Extra interview. “We worked harder than ever on this film and also the promotion of the film.”

Reid also addressed the attention paid to her slurring during that appearance: “While it’s unfortunate to see some of the recent negative press following a successful week of promoting and supporting the film, I’m happy to know that my fans continue to stand by me — this is for them!”

“I’m also grateful to have been able to share this moment with my mom, who walked the red carpet with me on Sunday,” she continued. “She has been struggling with her health and to have her at my side, for possibly the last time, was so incredibly fulfilling.”

She insisted that the public has no reason to worry about her, explaining, “I am in great spirits and health and I look forward to my future projects and what’s in store for me next.”