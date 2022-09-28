Cate Blanchett Is an Accomplished Composer Fighting an Inner Battle in Intense Trailer for 'Tár'

Cate Blanchett's performance in the upcoming film, TÁR, is already getting Oscar buzz ahead of it opening in theaters.

In a newly released trailer for the film — set to hit select theaters Oct. 7 before being released nationwide on Oct. 28 — Blanchett, 53, steps into the role of a fictional world-renowned composer.

As the trailer begins, viewers hear the impressive resume of Lydia Tár, which includes a tenure at the Cleveland Orchestra, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Boston Symphony Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic. In 2013, though, Tàr was elected the principal conductor in Berlin. She is described as "one of only 15 EGOTs" — meaning she has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award.

In the preview, Tár is seen struggling to write, telling a companion that she "keeps hearing something."

The trailer is an intense collection of sights and sounds that give a glimpse into what the character must be feeling inside her own head.

The two-time Oscar winner gives an "an extraordinary, shattering performance" wrote Entertainment Weekly's Leah Greenblatt, portraying a powerful, predatory perfectionist obsessed with her legacy. Even with a runtime of two hours and forty minutes, "I didn't want it to end," wrote the Los Angeles Times' Justin Chang.

The film not only follows Tár's professional life but also her personal one, through her relationships with her partner, Sharon (Nina Hoss) as well as a young daughter, EW noted.

The film took 16 years to make, EW said. Director Toff Field's previous films, In the Bedroom and Little Children, earned eight Academy Award nominations between them.

EW's Greenblatt said, "But the movie belongs to Blanchett, in a turn so exacting and enormous that it feels less like a performance than a full-body possession."

Tár premieres in select theaters on Oct. 7 and nationwide on Oct. 28.