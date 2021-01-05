"She loved That '70s Show more than anything in the world," the actress' partner Lance O'Brien said

Tanya Roberts' Partner Says Her Favorite Acting Role Was on That '70s Show

Of Tanya Roberts' extensive list of credits as an actress, her favorite role to play was that of Midge Pinciotti on That '70s Show.

Roberts, 65, died Monday evening after it was erroneously reported that she had died earlier that day. Her rep told PEOPLE on Tuesday that she died from a urinary tract infection.

Roberts' Midge was the mother of Prepon's character Donna Pinciotti.

"She loved That '70s Show more than anything in the world," O'Brien said, explaining that the work schedule was one that fit well with her preferred lifestyle. "She loved that more than any of her movies."

Roberts is also known for her roles in the James Bond movie A View to a Kill, Sheena and the Charlie's Angels series in the early 1980s.

"It was so much fun," O'Brien added of Roberts' role on That '70s Show. "She could come home, have dinner at home, see the dogs."

Roberts' publicist Mike Pingel confirmed to PEOPLE Tuesday that the actress died "on January 4, 2021 around 9:30pm PT at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA."

Pingel said that Roberts' cause of death "was from a urinary tract infection which spread to her kidney, gallbladder, liver and then blood stream."

The announcement follows a roller coaster day in which Roberts — who had been hospitalized after reportedly collapsing on Christmas Eve — was reported dead Monday morning after her partner of 18 years, Lance O'Brien, believed she had died on Sunday and told her publicist.

Amid the confusion, some of Roberts' That '70s Show costars shared tributes on social media, which Kutcher commented on to share that she was still alive.

O'Brien discovered that his longtime partner was still alive while he was in the middle of giving an interview to Inside Edition on Monday morning, when he answered a phone call from the hospital and said, "Now, you're telling me she's alive?"

"The hospital is telling me she is alive," he said through tears. "They are calling me from the ICU team."

Roberts died later Monday night.