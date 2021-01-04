Tanya Roberts is alive and hospitalized following her collapse on Dec. 24, her rep now tells PEOPLE

Tanya Roberts Is Alive Despite Husband and Rep Previously Announcing Her Death

Former Bond girl Tanya Roberts is not dead despite her husband and representative previously announcing she had died.

The actress, 65, is alive, her publicist Mike Pingel told PEOPLE Monday.

"She was alive at 10 a.m. this morning," Pingel says, adding the actress's husband Lance O'Brien "received a call from the hospital saying she was not dead."

"Currently, it's not looking good," Pingel says of Roberts' health. "It's very dire. Hold her in your prayers."

Roberts was hospitalized on Dec. 24 after she collapsed.

On Sunday, her rep told TMZ that the actress had died earlier that day.

Her husband later told the website that he was able to be with Roberts in what he believed to be her final moments.

Image zoom Tanya Roberts | Credit: Spelling-Goldberg/Kobal/Shutterstock

"As I held her in her last moments, she opened her eyes. I was able to see her beautiful eyes one last time. Tanya had the most beautiful eyes," O'Brien said.

Roberts has famously starred in the James Bond film A View to a Kill playing Stacey Sutton, an American geologist who becomes a target of Christopher Walken's villain, Max Zorin, in the 1985 movie. She starred opposite Roger Moore in his last appearance as the iconic British spy.

After A View to a Kill, Roberts took part in other notable films, including the comedy Body Slam in 1987 and the 1990 thriller Night Eyes.

Roberts also starred in a slew of television roles, including playing an Angel on ABC's Charlie's Angels, where she replaced Shelley Hack and appeared as Julie Rogers on the final season of the show in 1980, per THR.

Later in the '90s, Roberts landed a recurring role on That '70's Show, where she played Donna Pinciotti's (Laura Prepon) dim mother.

Roberts also acted in Fantasy Island, The Blues Brothers Animated Series and Eve. Her last role was playing Elle in the 2005 series, Barbershop.