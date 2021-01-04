The actress had been hospitalized since Dec. 24 after she collapsed while walking her dogs

Tanya Roberts, Bond Girl and That '70s Show Actress, Dead at 65: 'She Was an Angel'

Tanya Roberts, a former Bond girl and star of That '70s Show, has died. She was 65.

The actress — who famously starred in the James Bond flick, A View to a Kill, and portrayed Midge Pinciotti on the FOX period sitcom — previously collapsed while walking her dogs on Dec. 24, according to multiple reports.

Roberts was then admitted to a hospital and put on a ventilator, per TMZ, who first reported the news, before she later died on Sunday.

No cause of death has been given, but the outlet reports that Roberts was not sick in the days before her death. TMZ also adds that her death was reportedly not COVID-related.

A representative for Roberts did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Born Victoria Leigh Blum on Oct. 15, 1955, Roberts had a career as a model and appeared in television advertisements before she landed her most notable film role with A View to a Kill, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Roberts starred as Stacey Sutton, an American geologist who becomes a target of Christopher Walken's villain, Max Zorin, in the 1985 movie. She starred opposite Roger Moore in his last appearance as the iconic British spy.

After A View to a Kill, Roberts took part in other notable films, including the comedy Body Slam in 1987 and the 1990 thriller Night Eyes.

Alongside film, Roberts also starred in a slew of television roles, including playing an Angel on ABC's Charlie's Angels, where she replaced Shelley Hack and appeared as Julie Rogers on the final season of the show in 1980, per THR.

Later in the '90s, Roberts landed a recurring role on That '70's Show, where she played Donna Pinciotti's (Laura Prepon) dim mother.

Roberts also acted in Fantasy Island, The Blues Brothers Animated Series and Eve. Her last role was playing Elle in the 2005 series, Barbershop.

In a statement to THR, Roberts' longtime friend and rep, Mike Pingel, spoke candidly about the late star, who he described as having "a huge heart."

"I'm devastated. She was brilliant and beautiful and I feel like a light has been taken away. To say she was an angel would be at the top of the list," he told the outlet. "She was the sweetest person you'd ever meet and had a huge heart. She loved her fans, and I don't think she realized how much she meant to them."

On social media, many fans of the actress also paid their respects and reflected on her decades-long career.

"R.I.P. Tanya Roberts. She was one of my favorite Charlie's Angels. She gained her real angel wings today," one user wrote as another added, "Deeply saddening news to wake up to. One of my favourite Bond girls."