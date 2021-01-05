Tanya Roberts died Monday night after she had been mistakenly reported dead that morning

Tanya Roberts' Cause of Death Revealed: Actress Died from a Urinary Tract Infection, Says Her Rep

Tanya Roberts died from a urinary tract infection, her representative tells PEOPLE. She was 65.

Roberts was first erroneously reported dead on Monday morning before her publicist corrected the news. She later died Monday night.

"With a heavy heart I can confirm the death of Tanya Roberts last night on January 4, 2021 around 9:30pm PT at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA," said Mike Pingel in a statement.

Pingel went on to state that Roberts' cause of death "was from a urinary tract infection which spread to her kidney, gallbladder, liver and then blood stream."

"Roberts was an animal rights activist in lieu of flowers, they are asking for donations to be given in Roberts name to the ASPCA, https://secure.aspca.org," Pingel said. "An online memorial for Tanya Roberts will be announced shortly. The family ask for privacy as they mourn her death."

The announcement follows a rollercoaster day in which Roberts was reported dead Monday morning after her partner of 18 years, Lance O'Brien, believed her to have died on Sunday and told her publicist. She died later Monday night.

The actress — who famously starred in the James Bond flick, A View to a Kill, and portrayed Midge Pinciotti on the FOX period sitcom That '70s Show — previously collapsed while walking her dogs on Dec. 24, according to multiple reports.

Roberts was then admitted to a hospital and put on a ventilator, per TMZ, who first reported the news.

Roberts' partner found out she was still alive in the middle of an interview with Inside Edition on Monday morning.

During the interview, O'Brien answered a phone call from the hospital where Roberts was being treated, saying, "Now, you're telling me she's alive?"

Crying, O'Brien continued, "The hospital is telling me she is alive. They are calling me from the ICU team."

