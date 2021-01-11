Tanya Roberts' Ashes to Be Scattered at Her Favorite Dog Walking Spot, Says Her Domestic Partner

Tanya Roberts' ashes will be scattered around a place close to her heart.

Roberts died last week at 65, days after collapsing on a Christmas Eve walk with her dogs, TMZ reported. Now, Roberts' domestic partner Lance O'Brien announced he will be spreading her ashes where she often walked her dogs.

O'Brien told TMZ he plans to scatter her ashes in the hills behind her home in Laurel Canyon in Los Angeles. Roberts would often hike the 4-mile trail 5 times a week with her two dogs.

O'Brien said he is planning a memorial service for Roberts involving her family and friends.

Roberts was first erroneously reported dead on last Monday morning before her publicist corrected the news. She later died Monday night.

"With a heavy heart I can confirm the death of Tanya Roberts last night on January 4, 2021 around 9:30pm PT at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA," said Mike Pingel in a statement.

Pingel went on to state that Roberts' cause of death "was from a urinary tract infection which spread to her kidney, gallbladder, liver and then blood stream."

"Roberts was an animal rights activist in lieu of flowers, they are asking for donations to be given in Roberts name to the ASPCA, https://secure.aspca.org," Pingel said. "An online memorial for Tanya Roberts will be announced shortly. The family ask for privacy as they mourn her death."

Born Victoria Leigh Blum on Oct. 15, 1955, Roberts had a career as a model and appeared in television advertisements before she landed her most notable film role with A View to a Kill, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Roberts starred as Stacey Sutton, an American geologist who becomes a target of Christopher Walken's villain, Max Zorin, in the 1985 movie. She starred opposite Roger Moore in his last appearance as the iconic British spy.

After A View to a Kill, Roberts took part in other notable films, including the comedy Body Slam in 1987 and the 1990 thriller Night Eyes.

Alongside film, Roberts also starred in a slew of television roles, including playing an Angel on ABC's Charlie's Angels, where she replaced Shelley Hack and appeared as Julie Rogers on the final season of the show in 1980, per THR.

Later in the '90s, Roberts landed a recurring role on That '70's Show, where she played Donna Pinciotti's (Laura Prepon) dim mother.