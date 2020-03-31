Tank Girl Turns 25! Lori Petti and Director Host a Twitter Viewing Party to Answer Fan Questions

Image zoom United Artists/courtesy Everett Collection

25 years after its initial release, Tank Girl director Rachel Talalay and star Lori Petty celebrated the anniversary of their comic book adaptation — and beloved cult classic! — on Twitter with a live viewing party and Q&A with fans.

Based on the British post-apocalyptic comic series of the same name that was originally published in Deadline magazine, the film is set in a drought-ravaged Australia, years after a comet struck planet Earth. The film also stars Naomi Watts in one of her earliest roles, Ice-T and Malcolm McDowell.

Taking place on Monday afternoon, Petty and Talalay revealed numerous behind-the-scenes facts as they shared their various takes on the 1995 sci-fi film on Twitter.

From how many hairstyles Petty had in the film to what fellow film star Iggy Pop had for breakfast every morning on set, here are the biggest revelations.

RELATED: Every Major Movie Delayed by the Coronavirus Pandemic: From Mulan to Wonder Woman 1984

Iggy Pop had a peanut butter sandwich for breakfast every morning, waiting for his car… 🙂 #TankGirlLives — loripetty (@loripetty) March 30, 2020

Petty revealed that music star Iggy Pop “had a peanut butter sandwich for breakfast every morning, waiting for his car.” Iggy Pop played the small role of Rat Face in the film.

Adam Shankman (who directed the Hairspray remake) was our choreographer. @loripetty had to do everything. Some verses were cut – dammit. #TankGirlLives — Rachel Talalay (@rtalalay) March 30, 2020

Talalay shared that Hairspray director Adam Shankman served as the film’s choreographer.

I jumped off of the top of that semi in REAL LIFE because no one told me it was meant to move and I thought we were all gonna die. The stunt guy just said "Good Roll!" And we kept working lol #TankGirlLives — loripetty (@loripetty) March 30, 2020

Petty added that she performed her own stunt in one scene, “because no one told me it was meant to move and I thought we were all gonna die.”

apologies for the final song which the album company insisted on. I buried it the best I could #TankGirlLives — Rachel Talalay (@rtalalay) March 30, 2020

Talalay apologized to fans of the film for the movie’s final song, which she states “the album company insisted on.”

I had 38 hair styles in this movie. All awesome. #TankGirlLives — loripetty (@loripetty) March 30, 2020

Petty shared that she had 38 hairstyles in the film, all of which she describes as “all awesome.”

Sharon Stone visited us at this location. Watched the dance numbers. #TankGirlLives — Rachel Talalay (@rtalalay) March 30, 2020

Talalay revealed that the film had one special visitor stop by to watch one of the dance numbers — Sharon Stone.

I never saw the kangaroo actors out of make up. We were always getting our makeup put on or taken off at the same time. Then workout. Then soak in bath. Then shower then oil up then sleep then up in 5 hours… #TankGirlLives — loripetty (@loripetty) March 30, 2020

Petty noted that she “never saw the kangaroo actors out of makeup” as she and the kangaroo actors “were always getting our makeup put on or taken off at the same time.”

1/2 #TankGirl live-tweet with @loripetty @funnygirlblues and me.

Start playing the movie at 12pm (noon) PST – free with Amazon Prime US/UK (7 day free trial) or Shout Factory BluRay (@JustinBeahm) or old VHS or laserdisk. pic.twitter.com/mgvHkm92eg — Rachel Talalay (@rtalalay) March 30, 2020

Fans of Tank Girl may be pleased to learn there are current talks of a reboot.

Tank Girl comic co-creator Alan Martin shared on Twitter news that he heard about the remake, sharing, “Just heard that Margot Robbie’s company have optioned rights from MGM to make a new Tank Girl movie — now several months into development. We haven’t been contacted by any of the parties involved with the project, so not sure if there will be any input from the original creators.”

Tank Girl is currently available to watch on Amazon Prime.