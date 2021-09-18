Tammy Sue Bakker-Chapman eventually became a part of the project when star Jessica Chastain asked her to record a song for the movie

Tammy Faye Messner's Daughter 'Was Not Happy' About The Eyes of Tammy Faye Film: 'Here We Go Again'

Tammy Faye Messner's life story hits the big screen this weekend with Jessica Chastain starring in The Eyes of Tammy Faye — but the movie didn't always have support from the televangelist's family.

The late Tammy Faye's daughter, Tammy Sue Bakker-Chapman, opened up about her mother's complicated legacy to Today in her first interview in 17 years, admitting that she "was not happy" when she heard about the Michael Showalter-helmed biopic.

"It's been very challenging over my life because people have done films, books, articles, television shows, plays, musicals and all kinds of things about my family," she said. "I'm a big girl and that's par for the course, but that's not really normal. It's strange to live that life."

"So when I first saw that they were going to do this film, frankly, I was not happy about it, only because I was like... here we go again," Bakker-Chapman, 51, added.

Despite her initial skepticism, Bakker-Chapman eventually became a part of the film. She recorded one of her mom's favorite songs, "Don't Give Up (On the Brink of a Miracle)," which plays during the end credits. She said it was a "dream come true" working on the track with six-time Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb.

"I got a text one day from Jessica Chastain, and she asked me if I would like to do a song for the film," Bakker-Chapman recounted. "I had not seen the film and so I really went out on a limb to do this." She's since seen The Eyes of Tammy Faye, but she wants to watch it a second time before giving her opinion.

Chastain, 44, portrays the titular Christian television personality in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, based on the 2000 documentary of the same name. The film depicts the rise and fall of Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, who came from humble beginnings to create the world's largest religious broadcasting network and theme park. Tammy Faye ultimately suffered from the collateral damage brought about by Jim's scandals, before she died from colon cancer in 2007 at 65.

Chastain has since grown close to Bakker-Chapman and her brother Jay Bakker, 45. "She was so lovely while I was filming," Chastain told Today. "I'm really inspired by the two of them. Their mother's legacy definitely lives on through them."

The Golden Globe winner previously told PEOPLE about why she took on the role. "I just was so blown away by her and her story," she said in June. "The thing I loved the most about Tammy is her capacity to love. She knew what it felt like to not feel important, and she didn't want anyone to experience that."