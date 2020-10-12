Tamera Mowry-Housley Wants to Film a Twitches 3 Alongside Chloe x Halle: 'I Love Those Girls'

"I would love it," the actress tells PEOPLE. "I think that would be sick"

Almost 15 years after the original Twitches film premiered on Disney Channel in 2005, Tamera Mowry-Housley is eager to film a third installment in the fan-favorite franchise alongside her sister, Tia Mowry-Hardrict — and another pair of famous sisters: Chloe and Halle Bailey of the popular musical duo, Chloe x Halle.

"I would love it," the 42-year-old actress tells PEOPLE about her desire to shoot with Chloe, 22, and Halle, 20. "I love those girls. I think that would be sick."

"All we need is Disney to be down," she adds. "It could be a fun Disney+ kind of movie. I think that would be dope."

Twitches follows the story of two long-lost twin witches who reunite on Earth on their 21st birthday, where they discover they have magic powers that they must use to save their otherworldly kingdom from the forces of evil.

Though Mowry-Housley says there are no set plans for a third installment at the moment, she believes that it's bound to happen eventually.

"I mean, it's not that my sister and I don't want to do it," she says. "I think creatively it has to make sense."

"We are also always so very busy," she adds. "It's insane and it's a blessing, especially in Hollywood, to be able to work as long as we have. I think it's just finding the time and then making sure creatively that it's okay."

The Sister, Sister star has been open about crafting a third Twitches in the past and addressed rumors of a Twitches 3 during an Instagram Live earlier this year.

During that time, a fan brought up Chloe and Halle starring in the film, which Mowry-Housley said she would love. The Bailey sisters also responded to the idea, telling fans in their own Instagram Live that they would love to take part in Twitches 3.

"Y’all don’t know how much we love Tia and Tamera and y’all don’t know how much we love Twitches,” Chloe said during the chat, per CheatSheet.com. "Now, they look so good I don’t think they could play our moms," she quipped.

Halle — who has been cast to play Ariel in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid — echoed her sister's sentiments, stating, "Yeah ... they could not play our mothers. I think they could play like our aunts."

But for now, whether or not a Twitches 3 ever comes to be, Mowry-Housley is enjoying the fact that so many fans love her Disney film and consider it to be a Halloween favorite.

"I had no idea that it was going to be a Disney classic," she tells PEOPLE. "Before I even did Twitches, I loved Halloweentown, I loved Hocus Pocus, you know? Those were like staples for me. So to have Twitches be a classic. I feel very honored."

"I just can't believe it was 15 years ago," she continues. "My children love it — they saw it for the first time last year — and looking back it still makes me laugh."