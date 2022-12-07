Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Smile with Daughter Tallulah in Holiday Photo: 'I Love My Parents'

Tallulah Belle Willis is sharing her love for her parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore!

On Wednesday, Tallulah, 28, shared a photo on Instagram of herself, her dog Pilaf and Moore, 60, snuggling up to each other, while Bruce, 60, and Pilaf appear to lock eyes.

"the laser beam communication between Pilaf and Papa is stunning 🤭🥰," Tallulah wrote in the caption to the photo, which shows the three family members together with a wreath and red ribbon hanging on a glass door in the background.

"I love my parents and my family - I do I do I do! 🫂," Tallulah added in her caption.

Tallulah was not the only Willis family member to share some sweet moments from what appeared to be a family dinner.

On Tuesday, Scout Willis shared two photos from the night on her Instagram Story, featuring snaps of Tallulah, Bruce and Emma Heming Willis sitting together at a dinner table. In one photo shared by Scout, 31, Bruce holds Pilaf in his arms, while the Die Hard star and his wife Emma can be seen holding hands in another.

"Family dinner night," Scout wrote in a caption to her Story.

Bruce shares daughters Rumer, 34, Scout and Tallulah with ex-wife Moore, whom he was married to from 1987 to 2000. He and Emma tied the knot in 2009, and they've since welcomed daughters Mabel Ray, 10, and 8-year-old Evelyn Penn.

Scout LaRue Willis/instagram

In October 2021, Rumer praised her parents' ability to build a cohesive co-parenting dynamic after separating.

"I'm so grateful that we have all really strived to have really deep and meaningful and honest communication," she told PEOPLE of her family's communication skills.

Rumer continued on to say that she is "incredibly grateful that both of my parents have made such an effort my entire life that I never felt like I had to choose between them."

"I have a lot of friends who grew up with parents who got divorced at a young age and I watched their parents, like, pit them against each other or have to choose between holidays," the singer-actress added.. "And I didn't have to do that, and I feel so grateful that my parents made it such a priority that we could be a family, even though it looked different."