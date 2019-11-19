Tallulah Willis Steps Out with Jack Kilmer as She Teases They Are '2 Eligible Bachelors'

Tallulah Willis is stepping out to support a fellow famous Hollywood offspring.

The actress, 25, stepped out with actor Jack Kilmer at the Monday premiere AFI Fest premiere of his new film Hala.

The two, who arrived together, stood closely side-by-side as they were photographed on the red carpet with Willis wearing a leopard print dress while Kilmer, the son of Val Kilmer, wore a white button-down shirt and a black suit and slacks.

Willis shared a photo of the two on Instagram, where she cheekily wrote, “2 eligible bachelors.”

Reps for both actors did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on the status of their relationship.

Kilmer, 24, stars as Jesse Ross in Hala, which follows the story of a Muslim teenager coping with the unraveling of her family life as she enters adulthood.

Image zoom Tallulah Willis and Jack Kilmer Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The premiere came a few days after Kilmer’s father, Val, celebrated his art exhibition at his HelMel studios in Los Angeles on Friday.

Val, 59, whose hair is getting longer, was sporting his signature scarf over his throat after a cancel battle required throat surgery.

In 2017, Val admitted he had been battling throat cancer for two years in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that saw him joined by his kids Mercedes, 28, and Jack.

For her part, Tallulah has stood beside her mother, Demi Moore, and her sisters, Rumer and Scout Willis, after the publication of Moore’s memoir Inside Out, in which she touches on her fallout with her three daughters following her addiction relapse.

RELATED: Demi Moore‘s Daughters Recall Their Mom’s Scary Relapse on Red Table Talk: ‘A Monster Came’

Earlier this month, Tallulah opened up on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk about Moore, admitting there were times in her childhood that her mother’s strength intimidated her.

“I felt like my mom made a choice to hold back certain things, like sharing about her past, and I think it always made me feel very far away from her,” Tallulah said after revealing that in reading her mom’s book, she learned that they had more things in common than she previously realized.

“And always made me feel like I didn’t know her very well. I knew she had a career, she met my dad, she grew up in New Mexico, but it was like that was it,” she added.

Tallulah continued, “I don’t think my mom was raised, she was forged. You know, like, she was made. And the strength that comes from that is intimidating, and it’s scary.”