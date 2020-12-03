"I think I really draw from her," Willis said of her mother

Tallulah Willis Says She Is 'Becoming' Her Mom Demi Moore as She Grows Older: I 'Draw from Her'

Tallulah Willis is seeing more of her mother, Demi Moore, in herself as she gets older.

The actress and business owner, 26, spoke with Story + Rain’s Tamara Rappa on Instagram Live last week about her relationship with her famous mom, saying, "I do find that I am becoming my mother in the most complimentary way."

The youngest daughter of Moore, 58, and Bruce Willis said her mother has also been "so supportive and collaborative" of her designs for her fashion brand Wyllis.

"A lot of the pieces come from her collection — because a lot of the pieces come from vintage reference pieces — you know so she plays a really big part in all of this and in all the aspects of myself— you know, I think I really draw from her," she says.

"She’s even, I think, at this point in her life now still exploring and coming into herself creatively, which is so inspiring for me because I think you can get really hung up on 'I didn’t figure it out soon enough' and that I do sometimes have bone to pick with the energy around school and college," she continued.

Tallulah Willis, Demi Moore

Tallulah added, "I didn’t go to college. It was a couple of bumps in the road to get me to where I knew I wanted to be and there was a lot of insecurity around that to kind of figure out what I’d hoped to be my life path."

In May, Tallulah opened up about her mother in an Instagram tribute to Moore for Mother’s Day.

"Channeling love and strength to every mother to be, tired mamas, step moms, and mamas who’ve lost something precious. I’m sending it to anyone who struggles to celebrate a day when it reminds them of a loss," Tallulah wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Moore.

"I didn’t talk to my mom for almost 3 years and during that shattered time this day would transport me from fragmented pieces to absolute dust," she continued. "I remember tearing up driving to work upon hearing a radio ad that cheerily recommend which ‘perfume Mom would absolutely adore’. I digested the entire celebratory nature of the day as an insensitive slight to MY pain and MY story."

"However, my story changed. Through a metamorphosis of inward self reflection and a malleability to forgive, 3 years did not stretch to forever. The gratitude of that truth has never lost its potency," Tallulah shared, adding that she is "magnetically transfixed" by her mom.

"I often wonder what kind of connection could be formed were I to meet the 26 year old Demi. I think we’d have a lot of laughter. The kind where you are silent and doubled over and gasping for a sliver of air," she continued. "The here and now is a day that started with a running hug to my maternal deity and a sloppy cheek kiss."