Tallulah Willis Says She Almost Died from Alcohol Poisoning at 15: 'Had No Regard for My Life’

Tallulah Willis is opening up about her struggles with alcohol and drugs.

On Monday’s episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch, Tallulah — joined by mom Demi Moore and sister Rumer Willis — revealed that she was 14 years old when she first consumed alcohol.

“We were on family vacation,” she said. “It was champagne, it was very sweet. And then when I was 15, I almost died from alcohol poisoning.”

Tallulah, 25, explained to hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jones that she began to drink even more heavily once “things were very painful.”

“She lived with me for a little while and I was like ‘There are three wine bottles on the bedside table’ and then all of a sudden my medicine was going missing,” Rumer, 31, recalled of her sister. “So then I was like ‘I love you, you cannot stay with me anymore.’ So she got some scary a— apartment.”

Image zoom ada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, Demi Moore, Rumer Willis, Tallulah Wiilis Michael Becker

Tallulah then recounted how her father Bruce Willis relocated her to the Beverly Hills Hotel. She described hitting new low the day Bruce was welcoming one of his daughters with second wife Emma Helming.

“Scout came in to tell me and I had taken a bunch of codeine and I had done a bunch of cocaine that morning and Scout couldn’t wake me up. She was shaking me,” Tallulah said of her sister Scout, 28, who is Moore and Bruce’s middle child.

“She called me and she said ‘I can’t wake Tallulah up,'” added Rumer.

“When I finally woke up she was crying and I made her feel horrible about it,” Tallulah explained. “I was like, ‘It’s fine, let me got back to bed.’ I woke up a few hours later and I was just hysterically crying because it was the first window of sobriety, the tiny five minutes you wake up before you start using again. The feeling of it was just like death on my bones. I had no regard for my life, I had no care.”

Image zoom Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis Stefanie Keenan/Getty

It was at that point that Rumer and Scout decided to intervene. With Tallulah’s agreement, they brought her to Moore, whom she had not spoken to for over three years.

Tallulah said that very day, she moved into her mother’s home and eventually went into treatment by choice. Her whole family supported her decision, a moment that Rumer said brought the five of them together after years of discord.

In 2017, Tallulah shared a candid Instagram post about her personal struggles. She posted an old photo of herself smoking with a cane of beer in hand, looking frail and thin. “3 years ago I was a malnourished string bean with aches that echoed throughout my soul,” she wrote.

“However the internal cries to tend my most blistered and deep wounds repeatedly fell on deaf ears. I did not value myself, my life or my body and as such I was constantly punishing for not being enough. Self annihilation fueled with medicating left me a shell, and the world on mute.”

Tallulah went on to thank the “powerful human beings” who helped drag her out of a hole she said was “so deep I was certain we were nearing the Earth’s magma core.”

Tallulah previously addressed her eating disorder in 2014 when opened up about her struggle with self-esteem in a frank video for Stylelikeu, undressing herself on camera as she explained how being the daughter of Hollywood royalty wasn’t always a fairy tale.

Red Table Talk airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.