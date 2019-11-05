Tallulah Willis Admits She Didn't Know 'Intimidating' Mother Demi Moore Very Well Until Recently

Tallulah Willis is opening up about her relationship with her mother, Demi Moore.

The two were joined by Tallulah’s older sister, Rumer Willis, on Facebook’s Red Table Talk, hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jones.

The group used Demi’s memoir, Inside Out, as a jumping-off point for conversation, which led to Tallulah revealing how her mom’s strength sometimes intimidated her.

“I felt like my mom made a choice to hold back certain things, like sharing about her past, and I think it always made me feel very far away from her,” Tallulah said after revealing that in reading her mom’s book, she learned that they had more things in common than she previously realized.

“And always made me feel like I didn’t know her very well. I knew she had a career, she met my dad, she grew up in New Mexico, but it was like that was it,” the 25-year-old added.

Demi cut in to say that she doesn’t “believe in archaeological digs, emotional archaeological digs, for just the purpose of digging.”

“I don’t think my mom was raised, she was forged,” Tallulah continued. “You know, like, she was made. And the strength that comes from that is intimidating, and it’s scary.”

But although Tallulah has been intimidated by her mom at times, she also looks up to Demi more than anyone else.

“I think we deified her,” Tallulah said, as older sister Rumer, 31, nodded in agreement. “I think she was this larger than life being, and she was — I mean, I’m completely obsessed with her. Like I love her more than anything.”

“But would you also say that you guys created a standard for me of your expectation that was also greater than what you would put on anybody else?” Demi asked her daughters. “Like, my room for error was very little.”

“I will say that, but also, I think that is a by-product of — and I’m not saying this in a blaming way — but I also think that’s a by-product of you not necessarily being weak in front of us,” Rumer pointed out.

“I agree 100 percent,” Demi said.

Elsewhere in the episode, Tallulah revealed that she began drinking alcohol at age 14, and a year later at 15, “almost died from alcohol poisoning.”

Years later, at the behest of her sisters Rumer and Scout, Tallulah moved in with Demi and sought treatment. Rumer said that Tallulah’s decision brought the family together again after years of discord.

Tallulah and Rumer also recalled witnessing Demi’s own struggles with addiction, which Rumer called “jarring.”

“It’s like the sun went down and like, a monster came,” Tallulah said of the times Demi would drink. “I remember there’s just the anxiety that would come up in my body when I could sense that her eyes were shutting a little bit more, the way she was speaking. Or she would be a lot more affectionate with me if she wasn’t sober.”

“It was very weird, and there were moments where it would get angry,” Tallulah continued. “I recall being very upset and kind of treating her like a child and speaking to her like a child. It was not the mom that we had grown up with.”

But now, the family has found reconciliation.

“Now, she has a beautiful relationship with all of her daughters,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “Demi feels bad about the years when she wasn’t healthy. She really tries to make up for it now. Her daughters are amazing. Demi is involved in their everyday lives. And they are very supportive of Demi. They love that she wrote a memoir.”

Red Table Talk airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.